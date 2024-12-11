Vietnamese institutions rise in QS world university sustainability rankings

HÀ NỘI — Ten Vietnamese universities have secured spots in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025, which were recently released by the UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

This marks a notable increase from last year, when only eight universities in Việt Nam were listed. The Huế University and the University of Đà Nẵng have entered the rankings for the first time this year.

The QS rankings evaluate universities based on their sustainability efforts across three core areas: environmental impact, social impact, and governance. They assess how institutions contribute to sustainable development through research, teaching, and community engagement.

The Vietnamese universities featured in the 2025 rankings include the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nộii (325th), Duy Tân University (538th), University of Economics Hồ Chí Minh City (653rd), Hà Nội University of Science and Technology (702nd), Việt Nam National University, Hồ Chí Minh City (880th), Tôn Đức Thắng University (921-930), Cần Thơ University (1,061-1,080), Nguyến Tất Thành University (1,451-1,500), Huế University (1,501+), University of Đà Nẵng (1,501+).

The Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, stands out with a remarkable rise of 456 places, now ranked 325th, making it the top-ranked institution in Việt Nam. This significant improvement is attributed to its enhanced performance across all three sustainability criteria: governance, environmental impact, and social impact.

The university’s success reflects its long-term commitment to sustainable development. With a strong focus on research in climate change, clean energy, and biodiversity conservation, the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội has made substantial contributions both at home and internationally. Its partnerships with global research institutions have amplified its impact, while initiatives in gender equality, community support, and public health have furthered its role in improving social well-being.

The inclusion of more Vietnamese universities in the QS sustainability rankings highlights the growing recognition of their contributions to global sustainability efforts. — VNS