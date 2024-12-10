Approval for VNĐ635 billion investment in new Phong Châu Bridge

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport has approved the investment policy in the construction of the new Phong Châu Bridge on National Highway 32C to replace the collapsed one in Typhoon Yagi in the northern province of Phú Thọ, as an emergency construction project.

According to the approved plan, the project has a total investment cost of over VNĐ635 billion (US$26.2 million).

This is sourced from the 2024 Central Government reserve budget including compensation, support and resettlement of over VNĐ7.7 billion ($303,277), construction and equipment costs over VNĐ500 billion (19.7 million), project management costs more than VNĐ6 billion ($236,346), investment consultancy of over VNĐ25 billion ($986,000), miscellaneous items costing over VNĐ26 billion ($1 million) and contingency reserve of about VNĐ70 billion ($2.75 million).

The new Phong Châu Bridge itself will span over 383m and will be built as a permanent structure using reinforced and pre-stressed concrete, with a bridge width of 20.5m, consistent with the roadway.

The plan also includes the dismantling of the remnants of the old Phong Châu Bridge, which collapsed on September 9 due to strong river flowers in the wake of super Typhoon Yagi. The cleanup involves removing steel trusses and reinforced concrete spans, as well as clearing the substructure to ensure navigational safety and water flow.

The Ministry of Transport has instructed the project investors and design consultants to select the most optimal dismantling plan, ensuring absolute safety and preventing any delays to the construction of the new bridge.

Additionally, the disposal and management of public assets must comply with regulations.

The project will be prepared, initiated and implemented from 2024 to 2025.

The ministry recognised the urgency of the project, noting that the new Phong Châu Bridge is critical for addressing the collapse of the old bridge on National Highway 32C.

It aims to promptly resolve the disconnection in transportation, address the impacts of storms and floods and restore connectivity within the regional transportation network.

The bridge will facilitate movement between Tam Nông and Lâm Thao districts, support socio-economic development and enhance defence and security in the area. — VNS