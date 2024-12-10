Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Tĩnh police dismantle currency smuggling operation

December 10, 2024 - 16:39
Thân Thị Hường, 54, and her sister, Thân Thị Thành, 47, both residents of Sơn Tây Commune, Hương Sơn District, were charged with smuggling and the illegal transport of currency across the Việt Nam-Laos border.
Thân Thị Thành and evidence seized in the smuggling case. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ TĨNH — Police in the central province of Hà Tĩnh have detained two women allegedly involved in a cross-border currency smuggling scheme.

Thân Thị Hường, 54, and her sister, Thân Thị Thành, 47, both residents of Sơn Tây Commune, Hương Sơn District, have been charged with smuggling and the illegal transport of currency across the Việt Nam-Laos border.

On November 28, in Hà Trai Hamlet, Sơn Kim 1 Commune, police said they stopped a car with Lao registration plate 2079 driven by Nguyễn Văn Bằng, 36, also from Sơn Tây Commune. Accompanying him was Thành.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered US$230,000 (VNĐ5.8 billion) hidden among other cargo.

Subsequent raids on the homes of the two sisters allegedly yielded an additional $7,700 as well as 570,000 Japanese yen, 191,120,000 Lao kip, and 142,000 Thai baht, with a total value of approximately VNĐ450 million.

Investigators determined that Hường had been smuggling foreign currencies to Laos for profit, while Thành acted as her courier, according to police. The sisters admitted to transporting over $4.5 million (VNĐ100 billion) since July 2023, exploiting exchange rate differences to generate income. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Sailing for a better future

From November 4 to December 11, the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) is an annual international youth exchange programme between Japan and ASEAN member countries…. taking place at sea! The programme aims to broaden their perspectives and practical skills and promotes friendship and cooperation among youths. Let’s see their journey!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom