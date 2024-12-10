Hà Tĩnh police dismantle currency smuggling operation

HÀ TĨNH — Police in the central province of Hà Tĩnh have detained two women allegedly involved in a cross-border currency smuggling scheme.

Thân Thị Hường, 54, and her sister, Thân Thị Thành, 47, both residents of Sơn Tây Commune, Hương Sơn District, have been charged with smuggling and the illegal transport of currency across the Việt Nam-Laos border.

On November 28, in Hà Trai Hamlet, Sơn Kim 1 Commune, police said they stopped a car with Lao registration plate 2079 driven by Nguyễn Văn Bằng, 36, also from Sơn Tây Commune. Accompanying him was Thành.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered US$230,000 (VNĐ5.8 billion) hidden among other cargo.

Subsequent raids on the homes of the two sisters allegedly yielded an additional $7,700 as well as 570,000 Japanese yen, 191,120,000 Lao kip, and 142,000 Thai baht, with a total value of approximately VNĐ450 million.

Investigators determined that Hường had been smuggling foreign currencies to Laos for profit, while Thành acted as her courier, according to police. The sisters admitted to transporting over $4.5 million (VNĐ100 billion) since July 2023, exploiting exchange rate differences to generate income. — VNS