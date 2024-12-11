Việt Nam remains among countries with highest smoking rates

HÀ NỘI - After more than 12 years of implementing tobacco control measures, the rate of active smoking among adults in Việt Nam has decreased, but ultimately, it remains high compared to global numbers.

The overall smoking rate across both genders is 20.8 per cent, with the prevalence among adult men at 41.1 per cent in 2021, placing Việt Nam among the countries with the highest smoking rates globally.

The information was shared by Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn at a recent conference reviewing the results of tobacco harm prevention activities in 2024, and outlining goals for 2025, organised by the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund.

According to Thuấn, active and passive smoking is the second-leading risk factor for death and diseases. In 2022, the estimated economic losses due to active and passive smoking - including healthcare costs and productivity losses from illness and premature deaths caused by smoking - amounted to 1.14 per cent of GDP, equivalent to VNĐ108.7 trillion (US$4.28 billion).

These costs are five times higher than the revenue generated from tobacco taxes, he noted.

According to the deputy minister, preventing and combating the harmful effects of tobacco still faces challenges. Although the rate of tobacco use has decreased, Việt Nam is still among the countries with the highest rate of male smokers in the world.

“Tobacco is sold everywhere. Tobacco products are easily accessible. The price of tobacco in Việt Nam is currently low compared to other countries in the region and worldwide. Việt Nam has not met the target of reducing the consumption of tobacco products,” he said.

The deputy minister added that during the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly, a resolution was passed to ban the production, trade, import, transportation and use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and other substances harmful to human health. This regulation will take effect in 2025.

This decision aims not only to safeguard public health but also to contribute to maintaining social order and safety, he said.

In 2025, the Việt Nam Tobacco Control Fund aims to continue raising public awareness of the dangers of using tobacco, e-cigarettes and other harmful products and promote the legal regulations on tobacco harm prevention.

Specifically, the fund aims to achieve the following targets in 2025: one hundred per cent of leaders from ministries, sectors and localities are well-informed about the provisions of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms; 98 per cent of the public understand the harmful effects of tobacco use, particularly its contribution to non-communicable diseases; 95 per cent understand the diseases caused by smoking; and 75 per cent are aware of the new regulations.

Since 2014, the Tobacco Control Fund has played a significant role in providing resources to ministries, sectors, socio-political organisations, localities and units to effectively implement the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms.

Many localities such as Hạ Long, Hội An, and Thừa Thiên-Huế have pioneered smoke-free areas, especially smoke-free tourist cities, affirming the determination of the Government and the community to protect public health.

In 2024 alone, the fund has supported 93 agencies and units to implement key activities, including enforcing regulations on smoke-free environments, enhancing diverse communication efforts to raise awareness and support smoking cessation, especially in rural areas where smoking rates remain high. VNS