HCM City's public hospital gets high-tech imaging diagnostic centre

HCM CITY — The state-run Thống Nhất Hospital in HCM City on Tuesday inaugurated its high-tech imaging diagnostic centre to improve patient care.

It is now equipped with advanced medical devices, including a Spectral CT 7500, a 3.0 Tesla MRI and a digital subtraction angiography system.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Lê Đình Thanh, the hospital’s director, said: “This is a significant step forward in the hospital’s continued effort to improve the quality of medical services and community health care.

“With advanced medical devices, the hospital will improve the quality of diagnosis and treatment.”

The hospital has also rearranged various departments, including diagnostic imaging, functional testing and endoscopy, microbiology, biochemistry, and hematology, to create a modern and integrated examination area, bringing more convenience to patients, he said.

Dr. Đỗ Võ Công Nguyên, head of the imaging diagnostic department, said the AI-enabled Spectral CT 7500 helps reduce the time taken for diagnosis and allows full-body scanning in just a few seconds, especially useful in emergency situations.

The hospital is the first unit in the country to be equipped with this spectral CT, he added. —VNS