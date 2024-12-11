Việt Nam Multi-Sector Assessment launched to guide disaster recovery planning, resource mobilisation

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis and Vice Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), convened the annual end-of-year gathering of the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) on Tuesday.

The key milestone at the gathering was the official launch of the Việt Nam Multi-Sector Assessment (VMSA).

The assessment is the collaboration results of key government ministries and the UN agencies, the EU, JICA, ADB, HAI, SCV, CRS, and other development partners. The UN Resident Coordinator oversaw the involvement of UN agencies, with technical leadership provided by UNDP.

The VMSA provides critical data-driven insights to guide resilient recovery planning and resource mobilisation, covering 14 provinces across coastal, midland, and mountain regions – Bắc Giang, Bắc Kạn, Cao Bằng, Điện Biên, Hà Giang, Lai Châu, Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang, Yên Bái, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Phú Thọ.

The event was an opportunity to reflect on collective achievements in disaster risk reduction and recovery efforts, including responses to Typhoon Yagi, the most devastating storm to hit Việt Nam in decades.

Typhoon Yagi impacted over 3.6 million people across 26 provinces, leaving communities grappling with immense losses.

In response, the Joint Response Plan (JRP) was developed as a comprehensive framework for immediate relief and long-term recovery, targeting US$68.9 million in funding to assist affected communities. To date, only 12 per cent of the JRP has been funded, underscoring the critical need for continued donor support.

In his opening speech, Vice Minister Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp stated: “We have faced the difficulties caused by natural disasters with determination, courage, and compassion. Recently, when Typhoon Yagi had not yet dissipated and the floodwaters had not receded, the MARD received many expressions of concern, shared solidarity, as well as commitments to provide support and the swift involvement of the international community from embassies, foreign government agencies, international organisations, and international non-governmental organisations, many of whom are present here today.”

The VMSA analysed damages, losses, and recovery needs across 15 key sectors, including education, health, nutrition, culture and tourism, agriculture, industry and trade, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), housing and community infrastructure, DRR (disaster risk reduction) infrastructure, electricity, transportation, telecommunication, employment, livelihoods and social protection, environment, DRR and CCA (climate change adaptation) and governance with the macroeconomic and human impacts assessment.

The most severely impacted sectors include housing and community infrastructure, agriculture, industry and trade, culture and tourism, and transportation.

The VMSA is critical in driving recovery efforts, even three months after Typhoon Yagi struck. By offering a comprehensive evaluation of damage, losses, and recovery needs across key sectors, it serves as a critical platform for informed and coordinated action.

Its findings not only guide immediate recovery planning but also provide the data necessary to "build back better," ensuring that infrastructure, livelihoods, and communities are rebuilt with resilience at their core.

The VMSA also underscores the importance of turning lessons learned into practical strategies that strengthen Việt Nam’s resilience against future climate-related disasters.

Julien Guerrier, ambassador of the European Union to Việt Nam, highlighted the humanitarian-development nexus shaping the VMSA: “As Typhoon Yagi showed us, climate-induced disasters are becoming more frequent and intense.

“Under MARD leadership and coordination, the VMSA helps build the needed bridge between our collective humanitarian and development efforts, focusing on recovery, reconstruction and effective prevention efforts in the most affected and vulnerable communities. We can succeed if we deliver together.”

As the co-chair of the DRRP, the UN Resident Coordinator Pauline Tamesis emphasised the importance of collective action: “Typhoon Yagi tested our resilience, but it also showed the strength of our partnerships. The Joint Response Plan and the Việt Nam Multi-Sector Assessment demonstrate what we can achieve when we work together.

“Now, we must turn plans into action, ensuring that recovery efforts are not only funded but also pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future.”

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to enhance preparedness and resilience-building measures, underscoring the critical need for increased funding to ensure that Việt Nam is better equipped to face future climate-related disasters. — VNS