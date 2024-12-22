Politics & Law
Society

Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024 impresses foreign guests

December 22, 2024 - 13:41
The Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội, has left a lasting impression on defence officials and ambassadors from various countries.
Việt Nam’s 5P73-VT missile launcher draws attention. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, from December 19-22 at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội, has left a lasting impression on defence officials and ambassadors from various countries.

The event, coinciding with the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), has been hailed as an invaluable opportunity for Việt Nam to bolster its self-reliance in defence industry and technology.

Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy Vice Admiral Angus Topshee expressed his delight at new defence and security solutions on display, adding that he has gained insights into several solutions from Vietnamese and other suppliers at the event.

French Ambassador Olivier Brochet, while touring various booths, including that of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), praised Việt Nam's defence industry, saying that Việt Nam holds immense potential for further development.

He underscored the need for Việt Nam to establish self-reliant defence industry and technology, assuring that France is ready to support Việt Nam as a partner in this endeavor. He also noted that the event presents an invaluable opportunity for Việt Nam to enhance the ability of protecting its sovereignty in line with the four no’s defence policy.

Meanwhile, UK Government's Defence and Security Envoy Mark Lancaster said he has carefully studied the Việt Nam National Defence White Paper, which outlines the goals of modernising its army by 2030 and diversifying its defence industry partnerships.

The UK is committed to becoming a partner to help Việt Nam achieve these goals, he said, believing that bilateral defence ties would keep growing in the future.

Roman Oplesnin, a representative from the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, predicted that if Việt Nam continues to host the event at its current scale, it could become one of the most important annual defence events in the Asia-Pacific.

This year’s expo is larger and more professional, with the participation of nearly 40 countries and over 240 units, he said.

Alexander Mikheev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, part of Russian Technologies State Corporation (Rostec), described military-technical cooperation as a crucial aspect of Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He also expressed his company’s eagerness to provide Việt Nam with advanced, reliable and effective defence products to equip its army and public security forces. – VNS

