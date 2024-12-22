Bắc Giang announces rearrangement of district, commune-level administrative units

BẮC GIANG — The People's Committee of Bắc Giang Province held a conference on December 17 to announce plans for district and commune-level administrative units.

Resolution No. 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated September 28, 2024 of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee is on the arrangement of district and commune-level administrative units in the 2023-25 period.

Hoàng Thanh Tùng, member of the Party Central Committee, chairman of the NA's Committee on Legal Affairs, announced the resolution which will take effect on January 1, 2025.

The northern province will rearrange four district-level administrative units by merging the administrative boundaries of Yên Dũng District with Bắc Giang City.

It will rearrange and adjust the administrative boundaries of Lục Ngạn District and Sơn Động District to establish Chũ Town, Lục Ngạn District and Sơn Động District.

Thirty-four commune-level administrative units will be rearranged to establish 17 new commune-level administrative units.

Thirteen wards in Bắc Giang City, five wards in Chũ, Phì Điền and Biển Động towns in Lục Ngạn District will be newly formed.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn urged local Party committees, authorities, the provincial Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and mass organisations to strengthen unity, make further efforts, and increase their determination to focus on effectively carrying out key tasks.

The arrangement of district and commune-level administrative units in the province must be closely linked to the implementation of Plan No. 04, dated November 13, 2024 of the Central Steering Committee summarising the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Central Executive Committee.

He asked local authorities to make careful personnel preparation for the Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-30 term and the election of deputies to the 16th NA and people's councils at all levels for the 2026-31 tenure.

The National Assembly Chairman noted the arrangement, management and use of headquarters and public assets of the agencies and units after the arrangement must follow regulations and ensure savings and efficiency.

He noted that Bắc Giang Province must take measures to mobilise resources, increase investment in administrative units after the arrangement, especially urban administrative units. Local authorities must create the most favourable conditions for organisations and individuals in changing seals and documents as well as carrying out transactions with State agencies, especially in handling administrative procedures, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses.

He asked local Party committees, authorities, the provincial Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, and mass organisations to further strengthen Party building work and improve the quality of cadres and Party members. In particular, it is necessary to thoroughly grasp and strictly concretise the direction of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negativity.

He expressed his confidence that Bắc Giang will successfully implement the restructuring of district- and commune-level administrative units, and soon achieve its goal of becoming a developed province in Việt Nam. — VNS