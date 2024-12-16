Bắc Giang prioritises resource use for urban development

BẮC GIANG — Acting Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee Mai Sơn announced that in 2025, Bắc Giang will focus on mobilising and efficiently using resources to invest in synchronised infrastructure for transportation, industry and urban development in the province, particularly after the administrative restructuring and expansion of urban development space are completed.

In 2025, Bắc Giang will mobilise resources to develop the urban areas of Bắc Giang City, Việt Yên and Chũ. The province will also prioritise allocating resources for districts, towns and cities to implement administrative unit reorganisation as per the National Assembly Standing Committee's resolution.

The province will focus on improving the quality of construction management, cost management, project appraisal, construction permitting and post-permit order management in accordance with regulations.

Urban upgrading, housing development programmes and social housing projects for workers will also be effectively implemented.

Bắc Giang aims to execute Plan No 340/KH-UBND issued on July 16, 2021, focusing on building technical and social infrastructure from 2021 to 2025. It will accelerate land clearance, complete technical infrastructure in industrial zones, expand industrial land reserves and meet investment attraction needs.

The province will also expedite key public investment projects planned for the 2021-2025 period, ensuring smooth internal and regional connectivity.

Significant transportation infrastructure projects have already been completed, including the new inter-agency building, the road connecting Provincial Road 292 to the Northeast Ring Road in Bắc Giang City and the bridge and access road linking Mỹ An Port – National Highway 31 – National Highway 1. The branch route from Suối Nứa Lake to Khuôn Thần Lake in Lục Nam and Lục Ngạn districts, the road linking Provincial Road 295 and Provincial Road 290 in Lục Ngạn District, the Provincial Road 291 to Hạ Long – Quảng Ninh and Xương Giang Bridge and Cẩm Lý Bridge.

Several new transportation projects are also underway, such as the road connecting National Highway 37 – National Highway 17 – Võ Nhai in Bắc Giang Province,the road and bridge connecting Hiệp Hoà District in Bắc Giang Province, with Phổ Yên Town in Thái Nguyên Province; the construction of Hà Bắc 2 Bridge, the expansion of Như Nguyệt Bridge connecting Bắc Ninh Province and Đồng Việt Bridge connecting Hải Dương Province.

For 2024, the total planned public investment capital managed by Bắc Giang Province is over VNĐ10.5 trillion, (US$413 million) with nearly VNĐ5.8 trillion disbursed as of December 8, 2024, reaching 61.7 per cent of the plan.

By January 31, 2025, the disbursement is estimated to reach VNĐ9.18 trillion, or 97.8 per cent of the plan.

In 2024, Bắc Giang City achieved the criteria for a class-2 urban area, while Hiệp Hoà Town and Chũ Town met the criteria for class-4 urban areas.

The Provincial People’s Committee has approved six urban development programmes and one proposal to establish Phì Điền Town in Lục Ngạn District, meeting the criteria for a class-5 urban area.

The Prime Minister has approved two general urban planning projects, including the General Planning of Việt Yên Urban Area by 2045 and the General Planning of Chũ Urban Area by 2045.

The Ministry of Construction is currently reviewing the general planning project for Hiệp Hòa Urban Area and the planning tasks for Lạng Giang Urban Area for the period up to 2045.

Additionally, the National Assembly Standing Committee has issued a resolution to establish Chũ Town and its affiliated wards.

The urban landscape across the province is undergoing significant modernisation, becoming more civilised and dynamic. Currently, Bắc Giang has 153 urban and residential projects approved for investment by the Provincial People’s Committee. Of these, 26 projects have been completed; 47 projects are under construction and 80 projects are in the land clearance and preparatory stages.

The province's urban population rate has reached 57.1 per cent, an increase of 33.4 per cent compared to 2023.

Bắc Giang is also prioritising resources for social infrastructure projects, including large-scale projects in culture, sports, healthcare, education, and administrative facilities.

Trần Văn Năm, a resident of Đoàn Kết Village, Quý Sơn Commune, Lục Ngạn District, expressed enthusiasm, saying: "I’m very excited to be a citizen of Chũ Town. Residents will benefit from many policies that will further develop my homeland, making it increasingly prosperous, bright, green, clean and beautiful."

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee, Cao Văn Hoàn, said: "At this time, the district has met and exceeded the targets set by the District Party Congress’ Resolution. This will lay the foundation for the development of Chũ Town and the new Lục Ngạn District in the future."

Deputy Director of the Bac Giang Department of Home Affairs, Nguyễn Văn Phương, said: "The administrative unit reorganisation project for districts and communes in Bắc Giang Province has been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee. The province has not only completed it ahead of schedule but also exceeded quality expectations."

Importantly, he said, it has received high consensus from the people in the province. The province is now focused on completing the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution by the end of this year. VNS