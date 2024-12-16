Politics & Law
Home Society

VUFO President welcomes LDS’s Missionary Training Centre volunteers

December 16, 2024 - 21:33
VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn provided the delegation with an overview of Việt Nam's development over the past nearly four decades of reform, highlighting the Party and State’s foreign polic and the current state of Việt Nam-US relations.
At the working session. Photo thoidai.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of 24 volunteers from the Hà Nội branch of the Missionary Training Centre (MTC) under the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) and five staff members from the Asia Area Office of LDS Charities (LDSC) in Hong Kong (China) led by President of the Hà Nội branch Rob Howell held a working session with the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Hà Nội on Monday.

VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn provided the delegation with an overview of Việt Nam's development over the past nearly four decades of reform, highlighting the Party and State’s foreign polic and the current state of Việt Nam-US relations.

He also introduced VUFO, its member organisations, and the extensive people-to-people diplomatic activities between Việt Nam and the US led by VUFO, as well as Việt Nam's policies and laws related to religious practices in the country.

According to the guests, the MTC annually dispatches volunteers to countries worldwide to engage in social volunteer activities and support the Church's religious operations in the host countries.

With the approval of Việt Nam’s Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the LDS annually sends 1-2 volunteer groups to support the Church’s activities at its two congregations in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City. This year, the MTC dispatched 14 young volunteers to Vietnam in late October for a two-year volunteer mission.

During their stay, the delegation immersed themselves in Hà Nội’s rich culinary scene, enjoying local delicacies with VUFO’s young staff members. They also visited Bát Tràng ceramic village, experiencing Việt Nam’s traditional culture and fostering meaningful people-to-people exchanges.

The reception for the MTC volunteer delegation was VUFO’s initiative following its visit to the MTC in the US state of Utah as part of its working trip to attend the International Law and Religion Symposium held by Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo city, Utah, from October 5-11. — VNS

