Bắc Giang moves to quickly arrange and streamline staff

BẮC GIANG — The Bắc Giang People's Council passed 32 important resolutions related to the province's socio-economic development at its 22nd session, also year-end session, of the 19th term in the period 2021–2026.

The documents included the Resolution on the main goals, tasks and solutions for socio-economic development in 2025, the Resolution on public investment plan, the plan for national target programmes in 2025 and the Resolution on deciding employee quota in State administrative agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Acting Chairman of the Bắc Giang People's Committee Mai Sơn said that to complete the goals next year, as well as the goals of the Party Congress at different levels, the provincial People's Committee would direct all sectors to highly concentrate on six key groups of solutions.

The measures are removing difficulties and obstacles in production and trading of people and enterprises, strengthening discipline and public service discipline, rectifying working style and manners and enhancing responsibility and capacity in performing tasks.

The province will also focus on promoting administrative reform, improving the business environment, strengthening waste prevention and combat in agencies, units and the whole society and effectively conducting the development orientations for the next five-year period.

Regarding solutions to arrange and streamline staff of State administrative agencies according to the Government’s direction, Acting Chairman Sơn said that the committee would instruct the provincial Department of Home Affairs to proactively follow the Government’s directions, take advantage of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidance to urgently develop and complete the rearrangement.

The staff must be planned in a streamlined and effective direction and the rearrangement should be completed early to stabilise operations, serving the Party Congress at all levels.

At the session, the Bắc Giang People's Council also conducted questions and answers on important issues that voters were interested in.

Those included existing issues and limitations in the enforcement of civil judgments, compliance with legal regulations on occupational safety and hygiene, management of non-budgetary investment projects outside industrial zones and industrial clusters in the province and the settlement of administrative procedures for investment projects.

The delegates raised specific, concise and clear questions, closely following the session’s topic.

Heads of departments, city and districts answered the questions accurately, without evasion and proposed solutions to overcome them in the coming time.

Units need to develop plans for arranging State workers after the apparatus reorganisation, ensuring publicity, transparency, consensus and high unity and were warned not to use any 'tricks' to remove those who are not on the same team from leadership positions.

Heads of all levels and sectors must be exemplary, do a good job of education and unify the ideology and awareness of workers about the apparatus reorganisation in each agency.

Standing Deputy Chairwoman of the provincial People's Council Lâm Thị Hương Thành suggested that as soon as the Resolution was issued, the provincial People's Committee, all levels and sectors needed to immediately implement it so that the Resolution could soon come into life in order to achieve the goals and plans set for 2025.

At the same time, agencies should promote education and communication so that people agree and work together to reach the best results. — VNS