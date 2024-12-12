Bắc Giang to finalise administrative unit reorganisation at district and commune levels

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province is addressing challenges and accelerating the reorganisation of administrative units at district and commune levels, said Nguyễn Văn Phương, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs.

The province has been focusing on educating State employees and the public about the importance of reorganising small-scale administrative units that fail to meet prescribed standards. Such units can result in resource dispersion, underutilisation of potential, and fragmentation of development space.

They also pose difficulties in planning long-term schemes, orienting socio-economic development, and fostering regional progress. The reorganisation aims to create new growth opportunities, foster innovative thinking, and build a streamlined political system that operates effectively and efficiently.

Bắc Giang is committed to ensuring the reorganisation complies with legal procedures and regulations. The province also aims to link this process with innovation, establishing a streamlined political structure that delivers good governance.

The reform will improve staff quality, modernise administrative processes, and advance the digital government and society.

From now until 2025, Bắc Giang will focus on building urban infrastructure, including urban lighting systems, educational land, medical stations, and clean water facilities.

The province is also finalising a project to determine job positions at district and commune levels, ensuring the rights and policies for State employees impacted by the reorganisation.

Deputy Director Phương highlighted the need to carefully prepare personnel and work plans to ensure stable and efficient operations in the newly merged administrative units.

Employees deemed redundant but with the capacity and desire to work will be considered for interconnection mechanisms, allowing them to apply for positions in other communes, districts, or provincial agencies.

Urban master plan and restructuring highlights

The Prime Minister approved Bắc Giang’s urban master plan to 2045 on December 26, 2023, with a scale of 1/10,000. The province has since established the Bắc Giang Urban Development Programme and Urban Architecture Management Regulations.

Under Resolution No. 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15, issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee on September 28, 2024, Bắc Giang will reorganise four district-level administrative units starting January 1, 2025.

The changes include merging Yên Dũng District with Bắc Giang City and rearranging Lục Ngạn and Sơn Động districts to establish Chũ Town. Additionally, 34 commune-level administrative units will be reorganised into 17 units, and 13 wards will be established in Bắc Giang City, alongside five wards in Chũ Town. Phì Điền and Biển Động towns will also be established in Lục Ngạn District.

By focusing on both urban and administrative improvements, Bắc Giang is paving the way for sustainable development and a more efficient governance model, ensuring better services and quality of life for its residents. VNS