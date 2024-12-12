Bắc Giang prepares for elevation of six villages to urban wards by 2025

BẮC GIANG — Six villages in Bắc Giang City, in the northern province of Bắc Giang, are set to become urban wards starting January 1, 2025. The villages — Tân Tiến, Tân Mỹ, Song Khê, Đồng Sơn, Song Mai, and Dĩnh Trì — are undergoing extensive preparations for the transition.

The reorganisation follows Resolution No. 1191, issued on September 28, 2024, by the National Assembly Standing Committee. This resolution aims to restructure administrative units at the district and commune levels across the province for the 2023–25 period.

In anticipation of the transfer, authorities are focusing on 13 key criteria, including infrastructure upgrades, modernised work practices, and the establishment of urban governance systems to ensure a seamless transition.

Spotlight on Tân Tiến

Tân Tiến has been leading preparations by investing in urban development and upgrading facilities. The commune has allocated funds to renovate its Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee headquarters, and one-stop shop office, ensuring they are equipped to support urban governance.

Staff training has been updated to align with the demands of an urban administrative model, and significant changes have already been observed in the area's development.

The transformation of Tân Tiến’s urban landscape is evident in the ongoing projects spearheaded by provincial and city authorities. Investments in electricity, roads, schools, health stations, and cultural facilities have not only improved transportation and economic development but also significantly enhanced the quality of life for residents.

These efforts reflect Bắc Giang’s commitment to creating a modern and efficient urban governance system to better serve its growing population.

Nearly 90 per cent of the workforce in Bắc Giang City has transitioned away from agriculture, reflecting the rapid pace of urbanisation ahead of six villages' elevation to wards by January 1, 2025.

Under Resolution No. 1191, local authorities have prioritised disseminating the resolution's contents, addressing existing challenges, and planning boundaries for new residential areas. Public consultations have been a critical part of the process, ensuring community support for renaming villages as urban wards and fulfilling other prerequisites.

Đồng Sơn Commune is actively preparing for its transformation into Đồng Sơn Ward, with Sòi Village exemplifying the area’s rapid urbanisation. New roads, urban districts, and residential areas have reshaped the village, with substantial infrastructure upgrades and improved public welfare facilities fostering optimism among residents about the area's future.

The Đồng Sơn local Party Committee is playing a central role in guiding the process, with the People's Committee implementing plans and the Fatherland Front, alongside other mass organisations, enhancing public awareness and support.

These efforts highlight Bắc Giang’s commitment to a smooth and inclusive transition to urban governance, ensuring the benefits of development are broadly shared across the community. VNS