Việt Nam’s birth rate hits record low, raising alarm

HÀ NỘI — The country's birth rate has reached an all-time low, estimated at 1.96 children per woman in 2023, with forecasts suggesting further declines.

Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn raised concerns about this trend during the launch of National Population Action Month and a ceremony marking Việt Nam Population Day (December 26) in Hà Nội in recent day.

Deputy Minister Thuấn warned that maintaining the replacement-level fertility rate across the country is increasingly precarious, with a downward trend in births becoming evident.

While the rise in the sex ratio at birth has been controlled, it remains high at 112 boys per 100 girls in 2023, showing no sign of abating.

The nation’s population is also ageing rapidly, moving closer to the end of its demographic dividend period. Pressing issues such as child marriage, consanguineous marriages, teenage pregnancies, and low living standards demand urgent attention.

Compounding the challenge is the lack of uniformity in population management across provinces and cities, as well as insufficient resources allocated for population initiatives.

As 2025 approaches, the country faces mounting difficulties, with several population-related targets at risk of being missed.

The Ministry of Health has called on population officials to stay united, proactive and innovative in advising local governments and collaborating with various sectors to implement population policies effectively.

UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam, Matt Jackson, said that the country remains in its golden population period, with two working-age individuals supporting every dependent.

However, since 2011, the population has been ageing at a rate much faster than most other nations.

Projections indicate that Việt Nam will become an ageing nation by 2036 and a super-aged society by 2049. The country is also entering a phase of low fertility, with the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) recorded at 1.96 in 2023.

This shift from a youthful to an ageing population has far-reaching implications and necessitates immediate preparations.

Proposed solutions include enhancing labour productivity, developing sustainable employment policies, increasing workforce participation, particularly among older adults, supporting women in the labour market and investing in health and education.

Jackson affirmed UNFPA’s ongoing support for Việt Nam in improving access to quality reproductive and sexual health services, promoting reproductive rights, reducing maternal mortality, collecting high-quality population data, and tackling gender inequality and gender-based violence. — VNS