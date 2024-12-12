Foreign nationals must obtain approval to bring foreign vehicles into Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Foreign nationals must obtain approval from the relevant authority to bring foreign vehicles for general use into Việt Nam.

The procedure for approval must go through a Vietnamese travel agency for cases involving passenger cars with right-hand or left-hand drive (up to eight seats excluding the driver’s seat), mobile homes, or two-wheeled motorcycles.

A diplomatic note from a foreign diplomatic mission, consular office or an intergovernmental international organisation in Việt Nam must be submitted, outlining the reasons for the vehicle’s use for cases where foreign passenger cars with right-hand drive are not intended for tourism.

The regulations came after the Government recently issued Decree No 151/2024/ND-CP, which provides detailed regulations for certain provisions and enforcement measures under the Road Traffic Safety Law.

The Decree specifically outlines the conditions under which foreign vehicles and foreign nationals can be used in general traffic within Việt Nam.

Foreign vehicles operating in Việt Nam must meet the following conditions. The vehicle must have a valid registration certificate and number plates issued by the relevant authority in the country of registration.

The vehicle must have a valid technical safety and environmental protection certificate, or equivalent documentation, issued by the relevant authority in the country of registration for cars.

Foreign vehicles are allowed to be brought into Việt Nam by foreign nationals for tourism purposes including passenger cars with either right-hand or left-hand drive, with up to eight seats (excluding the driver’s seat), mobile homes and two-wheeled motorcycles.

Under the Decree, foreign passenger cars with right-hand drive, not intended for tourism, can also participate in traffic in Việt Nam.

The Decree also specifies the requirements for foreign nationals operating foreign vehicles in Việt Nam.

The individual must possess a valid passport, visa or other internationally recognised travel document and have legal residency status in Việt Nam, unless exempted from a visa or restricted from entry under Vietnamese immigration law.

In cases of unilateral visa exemption, the foreign national’s passport must remain valid for at least six months. Foreign nationals using e-visas must enter through approved international gateways in accordance with Vietnamese immigration laws.

The individual must hold a valid driving licence suitable for the type of vehicle they are permitted to operate within Việt Nam.

The decree also stipulates that foreign nationals driving foreign vehicles in Việt Nam must travel in a convoy with a guide vehicle leading the way.

The guide vehicle must be a car or motorcycle suitable for leading the convoy.

The route, roads and permitted times for travel in Việt Nam will be specified in the approval document issued by the relevant authority.

While operating a foreign vehicle, foreign nationals must comply with Việt Nam's road traffic laws and carry the following documents, which must be presented when requested by authorised officials:

• A passport or travel document and documents related to residency in Việt Nam

• A valid driving licence for the type of vehicle being operated within Việt Nam

• A valid technical safety and environmental protection certificate or equivalent documentation for automobiles

• Vehicle registration certificate issued by the relevant authority in the country of registration

• A valid civil liability insurance certificate for the vehicle, valid in Việt Nam

• A temporary import-export customs declaration for the vehicle — VNS