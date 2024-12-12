'Vietnamese Bookcases' milestone in cultural preservation abroad

HÀ NỘI — The 'Vietnamese Bookcases' initiative has been making waves as a groundbreaking effort to support overseas Vietnamese communities in preserving their language and culture.

Launched in 2022, the initiative is part of the Vietnamese Government’s Vietnamese Language Honour Day project, seeking to cultivate a love for the Vietnamese language and ensure diaspora can maintain their linguistic and cultural roots.

The implementation follows three key phases: an initial pilot stage, the development of model bookcases and broad-scale deployment. This structured approach ensures that the initiative is effective and sustainable, with room for adaptation to local conditions.

Each Vietnamese bookcase is thoughtfully curated to provide a variety of materials catering to all age groups and interests. The collection includes:

Language Learning Resources: Books and tools for teaching and learning Vietnamese, suitable for children and adults.

Children’s Literature: Comics and stories designed to inspire creativity and foster a love for reading.

Reference Materials: Dictionaries, language guides and scholarly texts for educators and researchers.

Cultural Content: Books on Vietnamese history, folklore, contemporary literature and more, offering a gateway to the rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam.

The materials are regularly updated and tailored to the needs of each community. For example, bookcases for younger audiences prioritise engaging, age-appropriate content, while those for educators include professional resources to support teaching.

The first Vietnamese bookcase was officially launched on August 20, 2023, at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan. The event marked a milestone in the project, providing resources for children attending the "My Vietnamese" language class in Fukuoka and their teachers.

Since then, the initiative has expanded to six locations, including Budapest (Hungary), Taiwan (China), Paris (France) and cities in the Czech Republic. Each location serves as a hub for the local Vietnamese community, offering educational materials and a sense of connection to their roots.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka, Nguyễn Duy Anh, praised the initiative for its role in maintaining the Vietnamese language among younger generations.

He noted that the bookcase serves as more than just a collection of books—it is a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese to their cultural heritage and fostering a sense of pride in their origins.

Implementing the initiative has not been without its challenges. Transporting materials internationally involves complex logistics, including navigating customs regulations, managing costs and ensuring timely delivery.

Despite these hurdles, the project team, supported by Vietnamese diplomatic missions and local communities, has worked tirelessly to overcome these barriers.

Editor-in-Chief of the Vietnam Education Publishing House, Phạm Vĩnh Thái, emphasised the importance of collaboration in the initiative's success.

"We’ve relied on community feedback, attended international workshops and continuously refined our book selections to ensure they truly meet the needs of overseas Vietnamese," he said.

The success of the bookcases project has driven expansion plans. By 2030, the goal is to establish at least three new bookcases annually in countries with large Vietnamese populations.

Efforts will also focus on increasing the diversity of materials, adding books on language, literature, history, culture and socio-economic topics.

Digital transformation is another key area of development. A digital platform will enable Vietnamese abroad to access educational resources and cultural materials online, complementing the physical bookcases.

The Vietnam Education Publishing House has also developed advanced language-learning tools, such as the 'Hello Vietnamese' series, to meet the needs of diverse learners.

Given the achievement, the initiative received the second prize in the 'Innovative Products for External Communication' category at the 10th National External Information Service Awards.

This recognition highlights its significant role in promoting the Vietnamese language and strengthening connections among Vietnamese living abroad. — VNS