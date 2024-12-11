Vietnamese, Korean journalists share experience in digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of Nhân Dân (The People) newspaper led by Editor-in-Chief Lê Quốc Minh had a working session in Hà Nội on Wednesday with a delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Yonhap News Agency led by its President and CEO Hwang Dae-il.

General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vũ Việt Trang also attended the event.

Minh, who is member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, and President of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), said that Nhân Dân newspaper is currently developing a Korean language version to provide mainstream and accurate information about Việt Nam-RoK relations, contributing to further strengthening the bilateral relationship. This version is expected to be launched in 2025, he added.

Emphasising that modern journalism must change its approach to adapt to the needs of readers, Minh highlighted that the newspaper and other media agencies in general still need to make greater efforts and continuously innovate themselves to fulfill their tasks, alongside the support of technology.

Next year, the VJA will conduct training on artificial intelligence (AI) technology for about 5,000 Vietnamese journalists.

Hwang informed Minh of the outcomes of his talks with the VNA General Director, affirming that the cooperation activities between the two news agencies are very practical and align with their respective missions as the national news agency of each country. He expressed his hope for substantive collaboration with Nhân Dân newspaper in the coming time.

Sharing information about the Vietnamese-language news service that the agency is currently providing, he welcomed Nhân Dân newspaper's upcoming launch of the Korean-language version, as the availability of more information about RoK-Việt Nam relations, as well as news about both countries, will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged and shared experience in responding to common challenges, as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the digital transformation of journalism. — VNS