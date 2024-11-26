Việt Nam Journalists' Association expands cooperation with Thai media

BANGKOK – The Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA) is willing to diversify cooperation with Thai media through initiatives such as organising sports, cultural, and art exchanges between journalists from Việt Nam and Thailand, said Lê Quốc Minh, VJA President and Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân Newspaper, noting that it could serve as a model for media organisations in the region.

Minh, a member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Vice Chairman of the PCC’s Commission for Information and Education, made the remarks during a meeting with leaders of the Confederation of Thai Journalists (CTJ) on November 25, as part of the VJA delegation's working visit to Thailand from November 25 to 29.

During the discussions, both sides explored joint training programmes in language, technology, and reporting skills for special situations such as natural disasters and conflicts. They also focused on enhancing cultural and sports exchanges to foster closer ties.

Minh welcomed the Thai side’s proposal to send journalist delegations to each country for professional exchanges, while announcing plans to invite Thai journalist delegations to Vietnam next year to mark 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day.

Norrinee Ruangnoo, First Vice President of the CTJ, praised the VJA’s proposals, describing them as an exciting playground for journalists from both countries. She expressed her hope that these activities would become annual events.

The Thai side also offered to host Vietnamese journalists for Thai language training and expressed its interest in having Thai journalists undergo Vietnamese language training in Hanoi.

In an earlier meeting with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was also attended by CTJ leaders, Minh reaffirmed the VJA’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Thai media organisations, including through annual exchange visits.

Minh underscored challenges and opportunities faced by Vietnamese media in today’s fast-paced digital landscape like other countries. He emphasised the need for official media outlets to adapt quickly, ensuring timely dissemination of accurate information to combat fake news and promote a trustworthy media environment.

He also expressed the VJA’s willingness to expand its collaboration with Thai media and the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing that sharing experiences and best practices among countries are key to advancing journalism.

Thai Deputy Foreign Minister Russ Jalichandra welcomed the VJA delegation, highlighting the strong and longstanding relationship between Việt Nam and Thailand. He underlined the important role of media in today’s society and changes in forms of communications.

According to him, while social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter allow individuals without formal journalism training to share information, this can sometimes lead to misunderstandings at the national level. Russ emphasised the growing importance of international media collaboration to address these challenges.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledged full support for the continued expansion and deepening of cooperation between the VJA and Thai media organisations, he said. VNS