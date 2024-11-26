Cathedral 'Love Classes' in the port city of Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG – Hải Phòng Cathedral in Hải Phòng City offers unique classes, taught by teachers from public schools in the Hồng Bàng District. The dedication of these teachers and the support from various organisations provide hope for less fortunate children, helping them envision a brighter future.

The cathedral hosts four 'Love Classes', including one specifically for children with disabilities or developmental delays, managed by the cathedral's personnel.

The remaining three classes, attended by about 40 students, include a first-grade class taught by a teacher from Nguyễn Huệ Primary School and two combined classes of grades 2 and 3, and grades 4 and 5, taught by teachers from Đinh Tiên Hoàng Primary School.

Students attending these classes come from disadvantaged backgrounds across various districts in Hải Phòng City.

Understanding their circumstances, the cathedral, Hồng Bàng District authorities and the management at Đinh Tiên Hoàng Primary School have ensured the best possible learning conditions for these children.

The classrooms are well-maintained, clean and equipped with televisions to aid students' learning, especially in English.

At the beginning of the academic year, each student is provided with a uniform. During holidays, New Year celebrations and school events, the school organises cultural activities, allowing students from Đinh Tiên Hoàng Primary School to exchange gifts with their friends at the cathedral.

This creates a caring, supportive environment where students learn to help one another. Above all, it is the love from their teachers that truly uplifts these children.

Cultivating hope

Teachers who work in the 'Love Classes' often take on double duties, teaching in an environment that requires them to adapt to the special needs and different learning abilities of the students. Though challenging, many teachers volunteer to teach here.

Vũ Thị Phương Uyên, a young maths teacher at Đinh Tiên Hoàng Primary School, initially assigned by the school to teach at the cathedral, later volunteered to continue.

Her teaching schedule is arranged to alternate between her main school and the cathedral’s classes for convenience.

Understanding the challenges and learning pace of her students, Uyên is patient and delivers her classes at a slower pace to allow them to grasp essential knowledge for daily life.

As both a teacher and a confidante, she knows each student’s circumstances, personality and abilities.

Uyên said: “Some of my students work in tea shops at night after morning classes. Others, due to their learning difficulties and personal challenges, have had to repeat fifth grade.”

Though many students face learning difficulties, some show remarkable aptitude and determination.

For these students, Uyên dedicates extra time to reviewing assignments, encouraging them to rise above their circumstances.

One such student is Trương Ngọc Anh from Dương Quan Commune, Thủy Nguyên District.

Ngọc Anh’s father passed away when she was just one year old. She currently lives with her mother and grandmother in rented accommodation. Every morning, her mother brings her to the city centre for school before heading out to sell drinks, returning at midday to pick her up.

When asked: "If you could choose between a school close to home or the class you are attending now, which would you prefer?"

Ngọc Anh said: "I would rather stay in the current class because of my teachers and friends. This class brings me joy and positivity—a dream come true.” VNS