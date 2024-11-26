Hà Tĩnh Police arrest three for transporting 200 homemade fireworks

HÀ TĨNH — Hương Khê Town’s Police Office announced on Monday that they -- in collaboration with the local Criminal, Economic and Drug Police Unit -- have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of 200 homemade fireworks in the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

The suspects are Đ.B.D, 16, a resident of Hương Thủy Commune, L.V.D, 17, and L.A.T, 20, both residing in Hà Linh Commune, Hương Khê District.

The local police also said that further investigation revealed additional suspects: H.S.T. (born in 2008), H.A.S. (born in 2005), N.H.L. (born in 2009), H.S.Đ.T. (born in 2001), N.V.B.L. (born in 2009), and N.T.S. (born in 2012), all from Hà Linh Commune in the district; along with H.S.Đ. (born in 2002) and N.P.T. (born in 2003), both from Thạch Liên Commune in Thạch Hà District.

The suspects were allegedly found to be illegally storing over 600 homemade fireworks, police said.

According to police, the group admitted to purchasing raw materials online and assembling the fireworks themselves.

The town’s police office, in coordination with the specialised police units of Hương Khê District, is continuing to compile evidence and will process the case in accordance with legal procedures.

District police have also issued a warning to parents, urging them to be vigilant and educate their children to prevent the creation and transportation of fireworks, which could lead to tragic consequences.

Schools are also encouraged to carry out checks, identify similar cases early and intensify awareness campaigns to inform both students and parents of the dangers of making and transporting illegal fireworks, to prevent such incidents from reoccurring. — VNS