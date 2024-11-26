More than 10,000 people killed by traffic accidents in 11 months

HÀ NỘI – As many as 10,026 people were killed by traffic accidents nationwide in 11 months from December 15, 2023 to November 14, 2024, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

There were 21,691 traffic accidents across the country during the cited period, injuring 16,103 people.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of traffic accidents increased by 1,163 (up 5.7 per cent) to 21,512, while deaths decreased by 859 (down 7.9 per cent) to 9,905 and injuries increased by 1,906 to 16,070 (up 13.4 per cent), the committee said.

This year, railways experienced 123 accidents, resulting in 87 deaths and 26 injuries. Meanwhile, waterways had 50 accidents, leading to 31 deaths and six injuries. At sea, there were six accidents, leaving three people dead and missing.

In the month from October 15 to November 14, 2024, there were 1,980 traffic accidents across the country, killing 965 people and injuring 1,418 others.

Over the same period last year, the number of accidents decreased by 171, or 7.95 per cent, and deaths decreased by 15 (1.53 per cent).

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, in the 11-month period from December 16, 2023, to November 15, 2024, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam received 226 mandatory occurrence reports.

There were 47 incidents due to technical failure of the aircraft, four incidents due to bird strikes, and 22 incidents due to human factors.

One incident happened when the aircraft flew into an area of ​​turbulence caused by other aircraft.

Others occurred due to weather conditions and various causes under investigation. –VNS