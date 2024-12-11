Embassy works with Singaporean authorities to investigate knife attack killing Vietnamese woman

SINGAPORE — The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore has said that it is coordinating with local authorities to clarify the cause of a knife attack that killed a Vietnamese woman in Hougang on December 10.

Singaporean authorities confirmed that the woman was Đào Thị Hồng, a 34-year-old Vietnamese national and a mother of three.

The embassy has contacted the victim's family to assist funeral arrangements.

Hồng had moved to Singapore from Hà Nội five years ago and worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store.

A 26-year-old man, reportedly an employee at the store, attempted to intervene the attack and was injured in the process.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, who was reported to be another employee of the store. He is set to be charged with murder on December 12, an offense punishable by death, according to local media. — VNS