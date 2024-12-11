Politics & Law
Home Society

Embassy works with Singaporean authorities to investigate knife attack killing Vietnamese woman

December 11, 2024 - 22:01
Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, who was reported to be another employee of the store
The store at Block 210 Hougang Street 21, which was shuttered on December 11. — Photo Straits Times/ANN

SINGAPORE — The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore has said that it is coordinating with local authorities to clarify the cause of a knife attack that killed a Vietnamese woman in Hougang on December 10.

Singaporean authorities confirmed that the woman was Đào Thị Hồng, a 34-year-old Vietnamese national and a mother of three.

The embassy has contacted the victim's family to assist funeral arrangements.

Hồng had moved to Singapore from Hà Nội five years ago and worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware store.

A 26-year-old man, reportedly an employee at the store, attempted to intervene the attack and was injured in the process.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect, who was reported to be another employee of the store. He is set to be charged with murder on December 12, an offense punishable by death, according to local media. — VNS

Society

$200-million forex scam by TikToker uncovered

Hà Nội Police, in collaboration with various departments of the Ministry of Public Security, have dismantled a criminal network engaged in fraudulent activities through illegal forex and stock trading platforms. The group was led by Phó Đức Nam, better known as "Mr Pips" on social media.
Society

Measles continue to increase, attacking elderly

Since the beginning of this month, the number of measles cases in southern provinces and cities has been increasing and will continue to grow until the beginning of next year, according to the HCM City Pasteur Institute.

