Home Society

Man in Đắk Lắk attack case charged with terrorism

January 30, 2026 - 21:23
Sufficient evidence has been gathered to determine that Nguyễn Đình Thắng, 68, directed, incited and aided Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating a number of individuals inside Việt Nam to carry out acts of terrorism and murder in the attack on June 11, 2023, in Đắk Lắk Province.
Nguyễn Đình Thắng on charges of terrorism under Article 299.2 of the Penal Code. — Photo bocongan.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security announced on Friday that the Police Department of the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk has initiated criminal proceedings against Nguyễn Đình Thắng on charges of terrorism under Article 299.2 of the Penal Code.

The agency has also issued an arrest warrant for Thắng to be held in pre-trial detention.

All related decisions and warrants have been approved by the provincial People’s Procuracy.

Earlier, on January 16, the police department launched a criminal case into a terrorist attack that took place on June 11, 2023, in the province.

According to investigators, sufficient evidence has so far been gathered to determine that Thắng, 68, Vietnamese nationality, last known residence prior to illegally leaving the country at 14/40C Kỳ Đồng Street, Nhiêu Lộc Ward, HCM City, directed, incited and aided Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating a number of individuals inside Việt Nam to carry out acts of terrorism and murder in the attack.

The local police is currently working in coordination with the provincial People’s Procuracy to further investigate the case and clarify the criminal acts of Thắng in accordance with the law. — VNS

