HCM City strengthens influenza prevention for elderly

HCM CITY — The Hope Foundation, in coordination with the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), has launched the programme “Influenza Vaccination for the Elderly” in HCM City, with sponsorship from Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam.

The programme is being implemented at six ward and commune health stations – An Phú Đông, Cần Giờ, Phú Hòa Đông, Dầu Tiếng, Bàu Bàng, and Bàu Lâm – and will run until before the 2026 Lunar New Year in mid-February. Alongside free influenza vaccinations for approximately 1,140 residents, the initiative also includes communication activities to raise awareness of healthcare among older people in these communities.

The vaccinations target individuals aged 60 and above from poor or near-poor households, as well as those living in difficult circumstances. Priority is given to people with underlying medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease, who are receiving stable treatment and have not received a flu vaccination within the past year.

As of the end of 2023, HCM City recorded the highest ageing index in the country, with more than 1.3 million residents aged over 60, accounting for 12.05 per cent of the population. Following its merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces in 2025, this figure increased to approximately 1.6 million, placing considerable pressure on the city’s healthcare system to meet the growing needs of an ageing population.

Building on the results of the free health examination programme for people aged over 60 launched in 2024, the city will accelerate its roadmap so that, from 2026, all citizens will receive free annual health check-ups in line with Resolution 72-NQ/TW of the Politburo.

Dr Nguyễn Ngọc Thùy Dương, HCDC’s deputy director, said influenza poses serious health risks for older people, particularly those with chronic conditions. “The programme aims to strengthen health protection for the elderly through active seasonal flu prevention, contributing to reduce severe complications, lower the risk of death, and improve quality of life,” she said.

The programme was first launched in An Phú Đông Ward, attracting hundreds of eligible residents.

Burak Pekmezci, Country Lead of Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam, said: "Through this programme, Sanofi emphasises its commitment to sharing resources and expertise, accompanying the further improvement of health care quality for the community, contributing to raising medical standards for the elderly in Việt Nam."

A representative of the Hope Foundation noted that the programme marks the first collaboration between the partners focusing specifically on older people, and expressed hope that the model could be expanded more widely to promote equitable access to healthcare and greater awareness of disease prevention.

According to the World Health Organisation, influenza vaccines can reduce flu-related illness by around 60 per cent and lower flu-related mortality by 70–80 per cent, making vaccination an effective and essential measure to help older people maintain an active and healthy life. — VNS