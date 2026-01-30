VNU-HCM meets scientists recruited under VNU350 programme

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) on Thursday met with scientists recruited under its VNU350 programme, a key initiative to build an elite research community and drive innovation.

The event, held at the VNU-HCM Administration Building, provided an opportunity for the university to welcome newly recruited scientists, exchange views, and gather feedback to further improve the effectiveness and outreach of the VNU350 programme in the coming period.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, chancellor of VNU-HCM, said VNU350 was not merely a recruitment scheme but a strategic component of VNU-HCM’s long-term development roadmap.

“The programme lays the foundation for building strong research groups, promoting priority research directions, and strengthening links between basic research and practical applications, as well as between academic knowledge and the socio-economic development needs of the country in the context of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation,” she said.

According to a report on programme implementation, as of December 2025, VNU350 had recruited 71 scientists, including seven leading scientists and 64 outstanding young researchers.

The University of Technology attracted the largest number with 26 scientists, followed by the University of Science with 16.

Other institutions with notable numbers include the University of Health Sciences (nine), the University of Economics and Law (eight), and the VNU-HCM Advanced Materials Centre (four).

Scientists have also been recruited to the International University, An Giang University, the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and the University of Information Technology, reflecting the programme’s system-wide reach.

The recruited scientists come from leading global universities and research institutions such as the National University of Singapore, the California Institute of Technology, Seoul National University, Carnegie Mellon University, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, and Trinity College Dublin.

They are engaged in key research fields including artificial intelligence, computer science, cybersecurity, biotechnology, renewable energy, and medical and pharmaceutical sciences.

Since joining VNU-HCM, the scientists have maintained strong research output, publishing around 60 papers in reputable international journals, many of which are ranked in the Q1-Q2 categories of SCImago/Scopus or Journal Citation Reports.

Several research outcomes have also shown promising practical applications, including AI-based medical diagnostic systems, medical and logistics support robots, and intelligent information security models.

Looking ahead, Prof Mai said VNU-HCM would continue to support scientists through three development spaces: academic autonomy, professional development, and contributions to national and city-level strategic missions.

“We expect the VNU350 community to foster interdisciplinary academic networks, produce impactful scientific work and generate innovative initiatives that extend beyond university campuses, contributing directly to the development of the southern key economic region and the country as a whole,” she said.

The meeting also included discussions where recruited scientists shared research experiences, proposed new ideas and research directions, and suggested solutions to enhance the programme’s effectiveness.

These inputs will serve as an important basis for VNU-HCM to further refine its policies and support mechanisms.

VNU350 has been identified as a strategic pillar in VNU-HCM’s efforts to build strong research groups, advance priority research areas, and realise its goal of becoming one of Asia’s leading research-oriented university systems.

VNU-HCM aims to recruit 350 scientists under the VNU350 programme by 2030. — VNS