PM urges acceleration of social housing projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a directive urging authorities to address obstacles and accelerate the implementation of social housing projects, highlighting the critical need to meet the public’s growing demand for affordable housing.

The PM called on ministers, heads of Government agencies, provincial Party secretaries, and local leaders to intensify efforts in fulfilling the Government’s objectives for social housing development.

He emphasised the importance of decentralisation, simplifying administrative procedures and creating favourable conditions for businesses to invest in these projects.

Authorities were tasked with swiftly formulating action plans and addressing key issues such as land allocation, site clearance, construction permits and the selection of investors, ensuring that these processes are both transparent and efficient.

Local authorities were instructed to update urban and industrial planning to ensure sufficient land is reserved for social housing, including homes for workers and the armed forces.

Regulations requiring a portion of land in commercial and urban housing projects to be dedicated to social housing must be strictly enforced.

The Government has prioritised the implementation of the 'One million affordable homes' programme, which aims to provide housing for low-income earners and industrial workers by 2030.

Localities are expected to meet their construction targets for 2024 and incorporate social housing initiatives into socio-economic development plans.

To facilitate these efforts, provincial and municipal governments are urged to allocate funds for site clearance and land preparation.

They must also identify eligible projects for financial support under the VNĐ120 trillion (US$4.73 billion) credit package, working closely with the State Bank of Vietnam and the Ministry of Construction to ensure effective loan disbursement.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has been assigned to oversee the implementation of these measures, resolve arising challenges, and report any unresolved issues to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Government Office will monitor the progress of ministries, agencies, and localities in fulfilling their assigned tasks. — VNS