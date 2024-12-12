Bắc Giang implements resolution on restructuring administrative units for 2023–2025

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee has issued Document No. 3445-CV/TU, outlining the implementation of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15 on the restructuring of district and commune-level administrative units for the 2023–2025 period.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee has tasked the Party Affairs Committee of the Provincial People’s Committee with developing a comprehensive plan to implement the resolution. The plan will clearly define tasks, assign responsibilities to relevant agencies, and specify completion timelines. Administrative units undergoing restructuring are required to organise conferences to announce the resolution and formally establish new administrative units and governance structures by January 15, 2025.

To facilitate this process, adjustments to administrative boundary records and maps are being prioritised. New administrative maps for various levels will be edited, printed, and published to support planning and socio-economic development. Personnel arrangements are also a key focus, with relevant units instructed to ensure fairness, democracy, and compliance with regulations during the reorganisation of officials, civil servants, public employees, and associations within their jurisdictions.

The Provincial Party Organisation Department is playing a pivotal role in this transition by advising on the establishment of new district-level party organisations for merged, separated, or newly established administrative units. This includes proposing appointments for party committees, standing committees, secretaries, and deputy secretaries in line with Party regulations. The department is also responsible for reorganising key leadership roles within party agencies, the Fatherland Front, and other political-social organisations, ensuring a smooth transition and stable governance.

The Bắc Giang City Party Committee, Yên Dũng District Party Committee, and Lục Ngạn District Party Committee have been directed to work closely with provincial departments, agencies, and sectors. They are required to promptly develop implementation plans for restructuring administrative units under the resolution. These plans must also include preparations for infrastructure and other necessary conditions to ensure the political system in the newly reorganised administrative units becomes operational and stable from January 1, 2025.

Bắc Giang’s concerted efforts to implement Resolution No. 1191 reflect its commitment to improving governance efficiency and fostering socio-economic development through streamlined administrative structures. This restructuring process is expected to create a more effective political system and support the province’s long-term growth objectives.

The Lục Ngạn District Party Committee will oversee the District People's Committee's coordination with the Provincial Military Command to complete necessary procedures for seeking support from the Ministry of National Defence and Army Corps 12.

As part of these efforts, the local government will utilise the facilities of Battalion 8, Regiment 18, Division 325, located in Giáp Sơn Commune, Lục Ngạn District, as temporary offices. These facilities will house the political system of the newly restructured Lục Ngạn District, along with offices for the district’s Police and Military Command, from November 2024 until the end of 2028.

Further coordination will be undertaken to arrange working spaces for central and provincial-level agencies operating in the area, ensuring a smooth transition and stable operations.

Under Resolution No. 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15, issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee on September 28, 2024, Bắc Giang Province will reorganise four district-level administrative units starting January 1, 2025. This includes merging Yên Dũng District into Bắc Giang City and adjusting the boundaries of Lục Ngạn and Sơn Động Districts to establish Chũ Town, Lục Ngạn District, and Sơn Động District.

Additionally, 34 commune-level administrative units across the province will be restructured into 17 new ones. The restructuring will also establish 13 new wards in Bắc Giang City, five wards in Chũ Town, and two new towns, Phì Điền and Biển Động, in Lục Ngạn District.

These measures reflect Bắc Giang’s strategic approach to implementing Resolution 1191, ensuring efficient governance and facilitating socio-economic development in the newly restructured administrative units. VNS