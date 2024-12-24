Measles cases rise, with a third of children being treated in one hospital requiring ventilation

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control reported that the city recorded 50 new measles cases across 24 districts between 13 and 20 December, an increase of six compared to the previous week.

Since the beginning of this year, the city has reported 259 cases of measles across all 30 districts and towns, whereas no cases were recorded during the same period last year.

Age distribution shows that 75 cases were in children under nine months old (29 per cent), 47 cases in children aged between nine and eleven months (18.1 per cent), 85 cases in those aged between one and five years (32.8 per cent), 21 cases in children aged between six and 10 years (8.1 per cent) and 31 cases in children over 10 years old (12 per cent).

The Việt Nam National Children's Hospital alone has admitted over 40 cases since early October.

Deputy Director of the hospital Đỗ Thị Thúy Nga said that approximately 30 per cent of the children admitted were in a severe condition, requiring oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

Notably, more than 40 per cent of those affected were children under the age of one, many of whom were too young to have received their vaccinations.

In the meantime, at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, the number of children diagnosed with measles had also risen.

The hospital has received around 40 children with the disease over the past month.

Nghiêm Thị Mai Sang, Head of the hospital’s Paediatrics Department, said most of the children affected were aged between four months and eight years.

“Many were admitted with complications such as pneumonia and laryngitis,” she said.

The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control has observed a rapid increase in measles cases, particularly among those who had not been vaccinated or who had not received the full course of the vaccine.

It is anticipated that further cases will emerge, particularly among children under one year old and those over five.

Solutions

The centre has been working closely with relevant agencies to monitor, investigate and contain outbreaks in Thượng Thanh Ward (Long Biên District), Xuân La Ward (Tây Hồ District) and La Khê Ward (Hà Đông District).

The centre also monitors routine vaccination campaigns and the diphtheria and tetanus vaccination drive in Long Biên District.

It will continue to monitor and respond to outbreaks in areas such as Quỳnh Lôi Ward (Hai Bà Trưng District), Vĩnh Ngọc Ward (Đông Anh District), Nhân Chính Ward (Thanh Xuân District) and Trần Hưng Đạo Ward (Hoàn Kiếm District).

The centre has also issued a reminder that to control the outbreak, families must understand the importance of adhering to the measles vaccination schedule.

Children should receive their first dose at nine months, a second dose at 15–18 months, and a third dose between four and six years old.

For children at higher risk or living in outbreak areas, early vaccination at six months of age may be considered.

District health centres are being urged to enhance their surveillance of suspected measles cases, conduct thorough epidemiological investigations and ensure all suspected cases are tested.

They are also tasked with containing outbreaks in affected areas in line with regulations.

Additionally, they are continuing to review the vaccination history of children aged between one and five years who have not received the full course of measles vaccines, to provide supplementary vaccinations as needed.

Health centres are also urged to increase public awareness, ensuring timely and accurate information about the outbreak and preventive measures for measles, dengue fever and other common illnesses during the winter-spring season.

Emphasis should be placed on the importance of proactive, complete and timely vaccination schedules.— VNS