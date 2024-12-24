Social insurance gains achievements in administrative procedure simplification

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam Social Security (VSS) has so far reduced the number of administrative procedures from 115 to 25, achieving a 78 per cent reduction.

With biometric technology integrated into chip-based ID cards, or the use of health insurance card images on the VNeID and VssID applications, it takes only 10 to 15 seconds to complete the medical examination and treatment registration procedures.

The National Public Service Portal has just announced the Public Administration Index, which evaluates the service provision for citizens and businesses in administrative procedures and public services in 2024.

Based on the index's evaluation of service provision for both individuals and companies, VSS secured third place among ministries and sectors, with a score of 80.37, for administrative procedures and public service delivery, via the National Public Service Portal in 2024.

The achievement demonstrates the efforts of the entire social security system to implement social and health insurance policies, always aiming to satisfy citizens and businesses.

With the guiding principle of 'measuring service quality by citizen satisfaction' VSS has decisively and comprehensively implemented solutions across all areas.

The sector effectively applies information technology, accelerates digital transformation in administrative reform and strives to meet the highest targets.

So far, a full 100 per cent of the sector's operational processes are conducted electronically, with administrative procedure results fully digitised.

Regular reviews and restructuring of business processes aim to simplify dossiers and shorten resolution times, ensuring that citizens and organisations are not asked to provide information already managed by the social insurance agency.

According to current figures, the agency has reduced administrative procedures from 115 to 25, a 78 per cent reduction.

The entire sector collected data, ensuring that information is consistently updated and shared to meet work requirements. VSS currently operates nearly 30 IT applications managing business processes, with all officials and employees equipped with digital signatures for accessing, using and conducting operations electronically.

Eligible public services are offered entirely online, with 36 out of 70 public services integrated into the National Public Service Portal, reaching a completion rate of 94.3 per cent —14.3 per cent higher than the target set in Directive 04/CT-TTg, dated February 11, 2024, by the Prime Minister.

VSS ensures transparency and accessibility of administrative procedures tailored to citizens’ capabilities and access levels.

Full information on participation and benefits is promptly provided on the VssID application, allowing citizens to monitor and look up details conveniently and transact with the social insurance agency around the clock with speed, efficiency and ease.

VSS has completed its participant data and social insurance benefit recipients by cross-referencing with the National Population Database, creating a foundation for verifying the identities of applicants and benefit recipients in administrative procedures.

Data from the agency is generated through the registration and implementation of adminstrative procedure related to managing information and contributions for ensuring compliance with the principles of 'accuracy, completeness, clarity, and validity'.

To date, the system of VSS has verified the participation and benefit status of over 89.5 million people participating in social, health and unemployment insurance, accounting for 98.9 per cent of all participants, excluding armed forces and their dependents.

About 1.1 per cent (about one million individuals) have yet to update their personal identification numbers or verify their data in the National Population Database.

The agency is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Public Security to collect, update and verify information for the remaining cases.

Benefits paid via personal accounts

VSS has encouraged people to register for electronic transaction accounts for online public service transactions and promote cashless payment methods.

Currently, more than 620,000 organisations, businesses and employers conduct electronic transactions with VSS via public service portals and more than 37 million people have registered for online social insurance accounts through the VssID application.

The agency has integrated its services into the National Electronic Identification System (VNeID Level 2), allowing individuals with Level 2 VNeID accounts to use the sector's online public services through the VssID application and VSS's service portal.

At present, about 13,000 medical facilities are directly connected to and interoperable with VSS to perform public service transactions for health insurance medical examination and treatment costs for about 180 million medical visits in 2024.

To date, VSS has made payments for 100 per cent of sickness, maternity, convalescence and unemployment insurance benefits via bank accounts.

In urban areas alone, an estimated 80 per cent of beneficiaries will receive social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits through personal accounts by the end of 2024, 20 per cent exceeding the Prime Minister’s decision.

Additionally, all medical facilities nationwide have implemented health insurance medical examination and treatment using VssID, VNeID, and chip-based ID cards.

Patients can use chip-based ID cards or VNeID accounts to complete medical examination and treatment procedures, streamlining processes, saving time for patients and healthcare staff, and reducing printing and card costs for the social insurance agency. VNS