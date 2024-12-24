Việt Yên's leap to township: new era of industrial growth

BẮC GIANG — Việt Yên District has celebrated a significant milestone with the official announcement of its elevation to township status.

The event, hosted at Thân Nhân Trung Square in Bích Động Town earlier this year, marked the establishment of Việt Yên Town and 17 administrative units within its jurisdiction.

The transformation retains the entire natural area and population of the former district, highlighting the region’s growing socio-economic importance.

Việt Yên’s roots run deep in Vietnamese history. As part of Bắc Giang Province, a strategic 'frontier shield' for the ancient capital of Thăng Long, it has played a vital role in the nation’s cultural and revolutionary history.

Today, this land of tradition is transforming into a dynamic industrial hub, reflecting a unique blend of heritage and innovation.

The town’s economic achievements are nothing short of remarkable. Manufacturing dominates the local economy, contributing 98.98 per cent to its infrastructure. In 2023, Việt Yên’s industrial growth rate reached an impressive 19.94 per cent.

The town is home to four major industrial parks: Quang Châu, Đình Trám, Vân Trung and Việt Hàn. These parks host hundreds of domestic and international businesses, including global giants like Samsung and Canon, fostering economic growth and generating thousands of jobs.

By 2024, the town’s industrial output soared to VNĐ460.3 trillion (US$18 billion), accounting for approximately 70 per cent of Bắc Giang’s total output.

This remarkable performance has attracted significant investments, including 35 new projects in 2024 alone. These projects comprise eight domestic direct investment initiatives with a total registered capital of VNĐ3,038 billion ($120 million) and 27 foreign direct investment projects worth $199.3 million.

Capital adjustments for 144 existing projects also resulted in an increase of about $525 million in investment during the year.

Việt Yên’s strategic location is a cornerstone of its success. Situated just 20 km south of Bắc Giang City, the town lies near major transportation arteries, including National Highways 1A and 17, and the Hà Nội–Bắc Giang expressway.

This connectivity links Việt Yên to economic hubs such as Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng, making it an attractive destination for investors.

Local leaders have harnessed this advantage to focus on industrial growth, particularly in manufacturing, processing and supporting industries. This vision has transformed Việt Yên into a leading economic engine in the region.

Việt Yên's rapid industrialisation has been accompanied by significant infrastructure investments. Transportation networks, electricity, water supply and telecommunications systems have been upgraded to support industrial and urban growth.

The enhanced infrastructure ensures a favorable environment for businesses and improves the quality of life for residents.

While Việt Yên’s industrial boom is a source of pride, it also presents some challenges. Environmental concerns are among the most pressing issues. Rapid industrialisation has led to increased air and water pollution, necessitating stricter environmental regulations and the adoption of green technologies.

Local authorities are committed to sustainable development, encouraging businesses to implement eco-friendly practices and invest in clean technology.

Another challenge is the shortage of skilled labour. Although the town boasts a large workforce, the demand for highly trained professionals and specialists in high-tech industries remains unmet.

To address this, Việt Yên is partnering with universities and vocational schools to provide targeted training programmes. Additionally, businesses are encouraged to offer on-the-job training to enhance worker skills.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Việt Yên also face difficulties adopting advanced technologies and upgrading production lines. To support these businesses, the local government is implementing policies to facilitate technology transfer and innovation, boosting competitiveness and productivity.

Việt Yên’s leadership has outlined an ambitious vision to transform the town into a regional urban-industrial hub. Guided by provincial resolutions and strategic planning, the town aims to achieve sustainable urbanisation, build a modern infrastructure and improve living standards.

This vision is rooted in a commitment to leveraging its industrial strengths while preserving its cultural heritage and ensuring environmental sustainability.

Secretary of Việt Yên's Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Dũng emphasised the town’s role as a key growth driver in southwest Bắc Giang. Positioned at the intersection of three major development corridors, Việt Yên is expected to spur economic activity across the province and beyond.

Việt Yên’s success is fuelled by its proactive approach to governance and development. Local authorities have prioritised administrative reform, creating a business-friendly environment that attracts high-quality investments.

The town’s leadership has also demonstrated a strong commitment to planning and executing large-scale industrial projects, overcoming challenges that often hinder similar efforts elsewhere. — VNS