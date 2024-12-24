Top ten science-tech events of 2024

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club has unveiled a list of the top 10 sci-tech events of 2024, selected by reporters and editors of press agencies nationwide.

The top ten events are as follows:

1. Approval to resume Ninh Thuận nuclear power project

On November 30, during the 8th session, the 15th National Assembly passed a resolution to restart the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, with the Government tasked with arranging resources and considering amendments and supplements to relevant laws, including the Atomic Energy Law.

2. Semiconductor industry development strategy by 2030 issued

On September 21, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed Decision No. 1018/QD-TTg approving Việt Nam's semiconductor industry development strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2050. It outlines a three-phase roadmap, aiming to establish at least 100 design companies, a small-scale semiconductor manufacturing facility, and 10 packaging and testing plants by 2030. The industry is also expected to generate over US$25 billion in annual revenue and develop a workforce of more than 50,000 engineers and technicians.

3. Merger of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications

On December 6, the Government announced a reorganisation plan to streamline its structure, reducing the number of ministries and ministerial-level agencies to eight while merging 14 others. Among the key changes is the integration of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications, in a bid to optimise resources and eliminate overlaps in functions.

4. Launch of local innovation index

On March 12, the Ministry of Science and Technology introduced the local innovation index and released the 2023 rankings for 63 provinces and cities across Việt Nam. Hà Nội achieved the highest score, followed by Hồ Chí Minh City and Hải Phòng.

5. Institute of Geophysics’ mastery of earthquake monitoring and notification technology

Serving the work of earthquake notification and tsunami warnings in Việt Nam, the Institute of Geophysics, under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, now operates nearly 100 earthquake monitoring stations nationwide.

6. Viettel launches Việt Nam's largest data centre

In April, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) inaugurated the Viettel Hòa Lạc Data Centre, equipped with 60,000 servers, over 2,400 racks, and a floor area of 21,000 square metres. With a total power capacity of 30 MW, it is now the largest of its kind in Việt Nam.

7. Techfest 2024 marks a decade of Việt Nam's startup ecosystem development

The 10th national innovation and startup festival Techfest 2024 took place in Hải Phòng City from November 26 to 28, drawing nearly 10,000 participants. The event featured over 1,100 speakers and experts, nearly 400 exhibition booths, and more than 50 specialised investment networking sessions. In the first nine months of 2024, 38 investment deals totaling approximately US$372 million were made in local startups. Currently, the country is home to about 3,800 innovative startups, primarily concentrated in major cities such as Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng, and Hải Phòng. Việt Nam jumps two spots, from 58th to 56th, in the global startup ecosystem index 2024.

8. FPT begins construction on AI centre worth over US$4.36 trillion

On August 18, FPT Quy Nhơn, in collaboration with the People's Committee of the central province of Bình Định, broke ground on an AI centre and its auxiliary urban area in Quy Nhơn city. Spanning 93.2 hectares with a total investment of over VNĐ4.36 trillion (US$171.31 million), the facility aims to be a hub for AI research, education, software production, digital transformation support, cybersecurity solutions, and human-centric AI applications to enhance productivity and service quality.

9. Discovery of 8,000-year-old prehistoric settlement in Bắc Kạn

In August, the Việt Nam Archaeological Association and Bắc Kạn Museum unearthed traces of prehistoric human activity at four sites across more than 20 caves in Quảng Khê and Đồng Phúc communes, Ba Bể District, the northeastern mountainous province of Bắc Kạn. The discovery followed over a month of fieldwork.

10. Vietnamese scholar winning international astronomy award in Taiwan

Associate Professor Dr. Hoàng Chí Thiêm, 45, currently working at the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute and Korea University of Science and Technology, received the 2024 NCU-Delta Young Astronomer Lectureship Award from the National Taiwan University. Thiêm is the first Vietnamese recipient of the award and the fourth individual based in Asia to achieve this recognition. VNS