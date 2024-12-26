Việt Nam’s population achievements and challenges ahead

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Population Day, observed annually on December 26, carries this year’s theme: 'Enhancing population quality for national prosperity and family happiness'.

The occasion serves both to commemorate the nation’s significant progress in population and development and to underscore pressing challenges, including rapid population ageing, gender inequality and quality of life issues.

Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan, standing deputy head of the National Steering Committee on Population and Development, said that Việt Nam has successfully curbed its population growth rate.

Between 1989 and 1999, annual population growth stood at 1.7 per cent, dropping to 1.14 per cent by 2019.

Since 2006, the country has maintained replacement-level fertility, with the total fertility rate stabilising between 2 and 2.1 children per woman.

The labour-force-aged population rose from 56.1 per cent in 1989 to 67.5 per cent in 2023, ushering in the golden population period in 2007.

This demographic shift presents opportunities to bolster social welfare, healthcare, education, and employment.

Urbanisation has progressed significantly, with the urban population increasing from 20 per cent in 1993 to 38.1 per cent in 2020, contributing to socio-economic development and national security.

In 2023, Việt Nam's population reached 104 million, ranking 15th globally and third in Southeast Asia.

Life expectancy has improved markedly from 65.5 years in 1993 to 74.5 years in 2023, surpassing countries with similar income levels.

Human development indicators have also advanced, with the 2022 Human Development Index reaching 0.726, signifying high human development.

These achievements reflect Việt Nam’s effective policies and the concerted efforts of all sectors in fostering sustainable and equitable development.

According to Minister Lan, the nation’s population management has positively impacted economic growth, gender equality, social progress, environmental protection, and individual happiness.

Population ageing and other challenges

Despite these successes, Việt Nam faces challenges that threaten socio-economic sustainability.

Fertility rates are declining, with 2023 seeing a historic low of 1.96 children per woman.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s population has been ageing rapidly since 2011, with those aged sixty and above comprising 16 per cent of the population in 2023.

The nation is forecast to become an aged society by 2036 and a super-aged society by 2049.

This accelerated ageing process poses immediate and long-term challenges.

In the short term, it affects the labour force, potentially causing labour shortages in key sectors.

Long term, it pressures social welfare systems to provide healthcare and livelihoods for an expanding elderly population.

At the National Action Month on Population launch ceremony on December 10, Matt Jackson, UNFPA Representative, stressed the urgency of preparing for demographic shifts.

Policies must enhance labour productivity, create sustainable employment, and promote workforce participation among women and the elderly. Investments in healthcare and education are crucial.

Previously, the late General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng emphasised the importance of recognising the elderly as a resource rather than a burden. Policies should enable senior citizens to contribute meaningfully to society while passing their knowledge to younger generations.

The Ministry of Health has also called for the integration of population considerations into socio-economic development projects, including raising awareness about reproductive health, organising pre-marital health check-ups and enforcing laws against early marriages and consanguineous unions.

Campaigns encouraging families to have two children, advocating gender equality and enhancing the status of women and girls are also priorities.

To tackle the pressing issues in population management, the Ministry of Health has urged population workers to innovate and coordinate with Party committees, authorities and citizens. — VNS