Cold weather, strong winds to hit northern region

HÀ NỘI — Severe cold weather is expected to hit mountainous areas in the northern region starting Thursday night, with temperatures in some areas expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures in Hà Nội during the cold spell are expected to range between 12 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, in the region stretching from Quảng Bình to Thừa Thiên Huế provinces, temperatures will be between 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

The cold spell is forecast to intensify on Friday, affecting the northwestern parts of the northern and central regions.

In the northern region and from Thanh Hóa Province to Thừa Thiên Huế Province, the weather will remain cold, with the northern mountainous areas experiencing severe cold and frost.

In the Gulf of Tonkin, the sea will likely be rough, with wave heights expected between 2 to 3 metres.

In the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands, wave heights will range from 4 to 6 metres.

In the waters off the coasts of Quảng Trị Province to Cà Mau Province, the central part of the East Sea, and the southern part of the East Sea (including the western waters of the Spratly Islands), waves will range from 3 to 5 metres.

Between Thursday night and Friday, moderate to heavy rain with isolated downpours and thunderstorms is expected to hit areas from Thừa Thiên Huế to Phú Yên provinces. Thunderstorms may bring the risk of tornadoes, lightning and strong winds.

The centre also said that the storms may disrupt agricultural production, uproot trees, damage houses and harm infrastructure such as roads and transportation systems.

The large amounts of rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, including flash floods in small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes.

Strong winds and large waves at sea may pose a threat to maritime activities and other operations in the affected regions. — VNS