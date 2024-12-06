Cold weather forecast in the north

HÀ NỘI — The weather in the northern and north-central region is forecast to turn much colder from Saturday with the lowest temperature dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in high mountainous areas.

The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting said on Friday that due to the cold spell, the lowest temperatures in the north and north-central regions will generally range from 15 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius, while in mountainous areas, temperatures will be between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, with some high mountainous areas experiencing temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Scattered rain showers are expected across the northern region since Friday until the night of Saturday due to the influence of a cold spell.

Since Saturday, rain and showers will affect the north-central regions, with localised heavy rain and thunderstorms possible. Thunderstorms may bring the risk of strong winds, lightning and gusty winds.

Due to the cold spell, winds in the Gulf of Tonkin will gradually increase to force 6, with gusts of up to 7-8, causing rough seas since Saturday. Waves are expected to reach heights of 1.5m to 3.0m.

Strong winds will also impact the sea areas from Quảng Trị Province to Quảng Ngãi Province, creating rough seas and waves of 2m to 4m.

Experts warn that thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, lightning and gusts could have a significant impact on agriculture, causing tree falls, structural damage to buildings and damage to transport infrastructure.

Localised heavy rainfall could result in flooding in low-lying areas, while flash floods are possible along small rivers and streams, with landslides in steep areas.

Strong winds and large waves at sea could affect maritime operations and other activities.— VNS