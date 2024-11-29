MM Mega Market organises the Environmental Day

HCM CITY — MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), in collaboration with strategic partners — Tetra Pak Vietnam, TBC-Ball, O-I BJC, Alta Group and Vietnam Recycling Organisation — organised the Environmental Day at MM Mega Market An Phú in HCM City on November 29.

The 3-day programme, entitled “Junk in Joy out”, presents MMVN's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and becoming a pioneering wholesaler and retailer with sustainable green innovations.

Trần Kim Nga, Corporate Development Director of MM Mega Market said: "MM Mega Market currently is a leading retailer in developing a comprehensive waste collection and classification system at source, contributing to the efficient recycling cycle for wastes, reducing the amount of waste discharge into the environment and avoiding soil and groundwater contamination."

MMVN has been a pioneer in various environmental initiatives, such as the “Say no to plastic bags” campaign, adopting the habit of using reusable and biodegradable shopping bags, supporting cardboard boxes for self-packaging, installing rooftop solar energy systems and applying energy-efficient solutions.

In particular, MMVN has developed a collection point system for electronic wastes, paper cartons, plastic bottles, aluminium cans and glass wastes at MMVN centres nationwide, aiming to raise awareness and encourage customers to join hands in waste sorting.

Over three days, the event featured experiential activities at 16 booths from MM Mega Market's partners. Participants are encouraged to bring sorted waste to exchange for attractive gifts and discount vouchers.

In addition, MMVN also organised waste recycling workshops such as decorating glass bottles and plastic bottles, promising to motivate changes in consumption habits and enhance community awareness of recycling.

"We believe that waste sorting and recycling are not just a choice but the responsibility of each individual in the journey to protect this planet. The Environmental Day is a meaningful social activity and a strong call to the community, especially the younger generation, about the responsibility of building a green lifestyle in Việt Nam," added Nga. — VNS