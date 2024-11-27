Việt Nam hosts Southeast Asian Bat Conference for first time

HCM CITY — The Southeast Asian Bat Conference has come to Việt Nam for the first time and is being held in HCM City from November 26 to 28.

SEABCO is a key forum for global bat researchers, conservationists, policymakers, and enthusiasts, and helps foster collaboration and knowledge exchange in bat research and conservation.

It offers the opportunity to learn from experts and strengthen the global network of bat researchers.

This year’s conference, organised by the Centre for Biodiversity and Endangered Species, the Southeast Asian Bat Conservation Research Uni, and Conservation In Motion (CIM) - a social enterprise with many years of experience in the field of conservation, provides a robust platform for sharing cutting-edge research and conservation strategies.

The three-day event focuses on Southeast Asia's unique challenges and opportunities, emphasises the importance of protecting bat habitats, seeks to raise community awareness, and helps develop international cooperation in building effective conservation strategies.

Through educational programmes, workshops and exhibitions, it will help the community better understand the essential role of bats in the ecosystem and human life.

It features more than 120 scientists, conservationists and environmental activists from over 20 countries, scientific reports and research by experts, and exhibitions by artists and photographers.

Prof Tigga Kingston, a lecturer at Texas Tech University in the US and director of SEABCRU, said the event offers the opportunity to emphasise the essential role of bats in the ecosystem and human life.

It highlights the great contribution they make to maintaining ecological balance, supporting agriculture and even medicine, she said.

“It will be an important step in raising global awareness of the importance of bats,” she said.

This is the time for the international community to join forces, exchange knowledge and together find the most effective conservation strategies to protect these “silent heroes” from current challenges, she added.

The conference focuses on bat ecology and ecosystem services, bat conservation and climate change, evolution and species diversity, and disease and bats.

Bats have a vital role in the ecosystem, playing a critical role in controlling insects, especially mosquitoes, and contributing to seed dispersal, thus helping sustain many plant species.

There are over 1,300 bat species globally, accounting for 20 per cent of all mammal species.

They are divided into two main groups.

Megabats (fruit bats) primarily feed on fruits and play a crucial role in pollinating many plant species, and microbats (insectivorous bats) mainly feed on insects, many of which are harmful to agriculture and human health.

The latter’s control of pests reduces the use of pesticides, thereby protecting the environment and people’s health.

Bats help assess the ecosystem’s health, with their presence being a sign of a healthy environment.

Their seed sowing contributes to forest regeneration.

It is estimated that bat pest control services in the US alone are worth US$53 billion annually.

In medicine, the creatures help research into immunity, with the compound “draculin” in the saliva of vampire bats helping produce drugs that reduce the risk of stroke.

They are also a symbol of blessing and prosperity in many cultures, especially in Việt Nam.

However, they are facing many threats, from climate change and habitat loss to unnecessary hunting and killing.

Trương Anh Thơ, director of CIM and head of the organising committee, said SEABCO 2024 is not just a scientific conference but also an opportunity to promote the image of Việt Nam as a destination for nature conservation and sustainable development activities.

“This is a journey not only to raise awareness but also to promote practical solutions, bringing lasting value to our future.”

She called for joining hands to protect bats, the silent guardians of the ecosystem.

The first SEABCO was held in Thailand in 2007. — VNS