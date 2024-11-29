Malaysia, Singapore step up cooperation in environmental protection

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia and Singapore have discussed various issues relevant to the environment and sustainability and agreed to exchange information on air and water resource quality improvement.

In a joint statement after a recent meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on Environment (MSJCE), Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) and Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) said regarding the control of vehicular emissions, their ministers agreed to continue exchanging information on such policies regularly and work closely to improve air quality in both countries.

As reported by the Malaysian national news agency Bernama, the ministers also recognised that it was important to maintain good water quality in the Straits of Johor and committed to continue joint efforts in water quality monitoring.

The two countries’ good collaboration in oil spill response was also welcomed to minimise the impact of oil spill on the environment and biodiversity.

They also paid attention to collaboration between the Singapore Environment Institute (SEI) and the Environment Institute of Malaysia (EiMAS) for exchanging training opportunities and resources to foster a closer partnership and strengthen environmental capacity and awareness for officers.— VNS