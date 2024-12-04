Developing green and sustainable tourism as a pathway to growth

HCM CITY — Green and sustainable tourism is not just a passing trend - it is reshaping the global tourism landscape, including in Việt Nam.

While initially focused on rural and suburban areas, green tourism is becoming increasingly relevant in urban centres.

Cities facing challenges like population density, environmental stress and economic development pressure are recognising the potential of green tourism to address these issues.

By minimising environmental risks and preserving cultural heritage, green tourism is seen as a key to fostering a sustainable economy while encouraging community innovation.

In urban areas where tourism and services thrive, adopting environmentally friendly practices that balance the use of natural and cultural resources is no longer optional - it is a necessity.

Green tourism extends beyond green spaces or environmentally-themed products.

Experts define it as a holistic approach involving activities and strategies that responsibly use natural and cultural resources while reducing negative environmental and cultural impacts. It promotes nature conservation, cultural preservation and sustainable community development.

For tourism-dependent cities, green tourism presents both a challenge and an opportunity to grow responsibly.

The southeast region of Việt Nam, which boasts the nation’s highest urbanisation rate at over 67 per cent, exemplifies the need for sustainable tourism. Cities here are embracing green tourism as a strategy to balance rapid development with environmental and cultural conservation.

As the economic and cultural heart of the Southeast region, HCM City holds significant potential for sustainable tourism.

According to the city’s Department of Tourism, HCM City is home to nearly 400 natural and cultural tourism resources. These include the city’s iconic riverscapes, serene green spaces amid bustling streets and rich cultural traditions shaped by its diverse population.

Each year, the city attracts over 40 million visitors, reinforcing its reputation as a premier urban destination.

Tourism expert Phan Yến Ly, Director of Cánh Cam Consulting, Media and Event Company, highlighted that HCM City’s modern urban environment is interspersed with eco-friendly attractions and culturally vibrant destinations.

A recent survey found that over 80 per cent of tour operators bringing tourists to Việt Nam focus on eco-friendly services and activities that celebrate local culture.

In a city as dynamic and densely populated as HCM City, these green tourism efforts reduce environmental strain while offering meaningful and immersive experiences for visitors. Tourists can explore eco-friendly destinations and participate in activities that promote sustainability.

Beyond HCM City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province is carving out its niche in sustainable tourism.

The coastal city of Vũng Tàu serves as the southern key economic region’s gateway to the East Sea and a vital hub for regional and international economic exchange.

Vũng Tàu’s pristine beaches, lush urban greenery covering 13.5 per cent of its area and an array of cultural and historical landmarks make it an ideal destination for green tourism.

Hoàng Vũ Thảnh, Chairman of the Vũng Tàu City People’s Committee, emphasised the city’s diverse tourism offerings, from architectural marvels to spiritual sites rooted in coastal culture. These assets provide a solid foundation for the city’s green tourism development.

'Greening every journey'

In HCM City, the principle of “Greening every journey” is being actively implemented.

Green tourism initiatives now encompass not just suburban areas, but inner-city districts as well, preserving cultural heritage while prioritising environmentally friendly practices.

For instance, District 1 is a hub of green tourism, blending historic landmarks with urban green spaces. Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden, a 17-hectare sanctuary for flora and fauna and Tao Đàn Park, a 10-hectare green retreat, are standout examples. These locations attract locals and tourists alike, offering refreshing escapes in the heart of the city.

Nguyễn Ngọc Trinh, of Chim Cánh Cụt Travel Services, described the rise of eco-focused urban tours. One notable example is the 'Sử-Xanh' (Green-History) tour, where visitors explore historical landmarks while learning about the revitalisation of the Nhiêu Lộc-Thị Nghè Canal. Once heavily polluted, the canal now features clean waters and vibrant greenery, symbolising successful environmental recovery.

In Đồng Nai Province, Biên Hòa City has earned recognition as a hub for both industrial growth and green tourism. With a history spanning over 320 years, the city blends its industrial legacy with rich cultural and natural resources.

The Vice Chairman of the Biên Hòa People’s Committee, Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, pointed to key attractions like the Bửu Long Ecotourism Area, often compared to a miniature Hạ Long Bay and the Sơn Tiên Ecotourism Area.

Additionally, traditional craft villages and historical landmarks reflect the city’s green tourism potential. These attractions highlight Biên Hòa’s ability to integrate cultural heritage and environmental sustainability into its tourism offerings.

Fostering green tourism

Green tourism is not merely about creating eco-friendly products, it demands a sweeping transformation in strategies to meet sustainability goals.

According to Dr Phạm Lê Thảo from the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, developing green and sustainable tourism, especially in urban settings, requires local authorities and businesses to optimise energy use, increase reliance on renewable energy, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, diverse and eco-friendly tourism offerings are needed to maximise resource efficiency, protect the environment, address climate change and preserve local culture, while promoting regional specialities and long-term sustainability.

Trinh from Chim Cánh Cụt Travel Services highlighted her company’s commitment to green tourism by working closely with service providers to introduce travellers to eco-friendly accommodations and urban spaces. These initiatives focus on reducing non-biodegradable plastic use and prioritising naturally degradable, environmentally friendly products.

Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, stressed the importance of cultivating a robust green tourism ecosystem. The city is leveraging its tourism products, both urban and suburban, to safeguard natural and cultural resources while enhancing competitiveness.

These measures aim to establish HCM City as a globally appealing destination and a vital urban hub in Việt Nam’s southeast region.

In Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, Vũng Tàu City has embraced green tourism by combining its coastal and marine advantages with cultural conservation efforts to offer meaningful eco-friendly experiences.

Chairman Thảnh reaffirmed the city’s dedication to integrating tourism development with natural resource preservation and community welfare. These initiatives are central to positioning Vũng Tàu as a premium international tourism hub.

To uphold its title as an 'ASEAN Clean Tourist City', Vũng Tàu is enhancing urban green spaces while preserving natural attractions, including beaches, forests and waterways, ensuring the city’s long-term sustainability.

Director of Cánh Cam Consulting, Media and Event Company, Ly, emphasised the need for tailored strategies to drive green tourism in urban areas such as HCM City.

She proposed integrating ecological tourism with the city's 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) initiative, fostering links between rural and urban tourism and connecting craft villages with commercial activities.

Moreover, the city’s culinary sector can use Việt Nam’s rich gastronomic diversity to promote 'green gastronomy'.

Local authorities are encouraging restaurants to prioritise organic and eco-friendly dishes while educating consumers on their health and environmental benefits.

Similarly, hotels and other accommodation providers are urged to adopt energy-efficient technologies and minimise resource consumption.

Ly also advocated for investments in green transportation, such as electric vehicles and bicycles and the organisation of more cultural and culinary festivals to celebrate and preserve local traditions. These initiatives enhance the image of dynamic, modern cities while promoting diverse, eco-friendly tourism options.

To fully integrate green tourism into urban planning, experts from Hà Nội's Hòa Bình University advised cities to build on their unique ecological, cultural and historical strengths.

They recommended focusing on distinctive offerings such as coastal and island exploration, forest and heritage tours and eco-tourism. Avoiding redundant or unfocused developments is critical to sustaining the appeal of individual destinations.

Raising public awareness about eco-friendly travel is another vital step. Tourists need to be encouraged to choose green services, whether in accommodations, transport, or dining, which align with the broader objectives of sustainable, environmentally responsible tourism. — VNS