Guardians of the forest: battling poaching in Vũ Quang National Park

HÀ TĨNH — Vũ Quang National Park, covering over 57,000 hectares of forest and forestry land, is one of Việt Nam's most biodiverse regions, recognised as an ASEAN Heritage Park.

However, this natural treasure is under constant threat from poachers targeting its rare and endangered wildlife.

Home to 94 mammal species, including 64 listed as endangered and in need of priority conservation, the park is a vital hub for biodiversity.

Recent camera-trap surveys, part of a Southeast Asia-wide study under the VFBC project for sustainable forest management and biodiversity, confirm the park's significance.

The findings revealed the presence of species like the giant muntjac, Asian elephants, sun bears, Asiatic black bears and the elusive Annamite striped rabbit.

For its rich biodiversity, the park faces unrelenting threats. Poachers target high-value animals, often setting snares near water sources to capture them.

These traps, primarily snare wires and clamps, are simple but deadly. Even after poachers leave, their traps remain active, ensnaring animals indiscriminately, leading to tragic outcomes.

To combat poaching, the park has established a community-based forest patrol team. Their mission is to patrol the dense forest for days, removing snares, rescuing trapped animals and educating locals about the importance of wildlife conservation.

The terrain poses its additional challenges. Patrols must navigate rugged mountains with limited access to electricity, clean water, or communication networks. In addition to the natural hazards, they face risks from armed and aggressive poachers.

“There was an incident where our team encountered a group of poachers placing traps. When confronted, they fiercely resisted with knives,” recounted Đinh Hữu Chức, a patrol team member.

The challenges of trekking remote forests also take a personal toll. Many team members, living in isolation and working long hours, struggle to build personal relationships.

Some, despite being in their forties, remain unmarried due to the demanding nature of their work. Modest salaries compound these difficulties. Average monthly incomes for team members hover around VNĐ4 million (approximately $165), barely sufficient for living expenses.

“The income is low and the job is demanding. For many of us, it’s hard to think about settling down or starting a family,” an unmarried member shared.

Despite these difficulties, the team remains steadfast, dismantling over 1,500 traps and destroying nearly 30 illegal camps since 2023.

Patrols, typically composed of five members, last for 10 to 15 days. Armed with food, medical supplies, and essential gear, they traverse the forest, often finding injured animals.

Rescued animals are treated based on their condition: uninjured ones are released immediately, mildly injured ones are given first aid before release, and severely injured ones are taken to the park’s rescue centre for further care.

To bolster conservation efforts, the patrol team has collaborated with local authorities, police, and border guards. This partnership aims to address manpower shortages and strengthen enforcement against illegal activities.

However, eradicating poaching remains a long and challenging journey, given the involvement of hunters from distant regions.

Vũ Quang National Park stands as a testament to the resilience of nature and the people committed to protecting it. Through their tireless efforts, the park’s defenders ensure that future generations may continue to marvel at its extraordinary biodiversity. — VNS