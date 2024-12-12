Project launched to develop red-headed crane flock in Tràm Chim National Park

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp on Thursday launched a project to preserve and develop red-headed crane (scientifically known as Grus antigone sharpie) population in Tràm Chim National Park.

The launching ceremony drew the participations of officials from Vietnamese ministries and sectors, international organisations, the Thai Embassy in Việt Nam, and domestic and foreign experts.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Thiên Nghĩa, the Tràm Chim National Park, covering over 7,313ha, is one of the last remaining wetland ecosystems of the historic Đồng Tháp Mười (Plain of Reeds) region. The park is home to an impressive array of biodiversity, including 130 plant species, 130 freshwater fish species, and more than 230 bird species, among which the red-headed crane holds particular significance. In 2012, the Tràm Chim National Park was recognised as the fourth Ramsar site in Việt Nam and the 2,000th in the world.

Nghĩa said that red-headed crane is a rare species listed in the IUCN Red List of threatened species. In the past, thousands of these cranes migrated to Tràm Chim each year. However, the population has steadily declined in the face of rapidly changing environmental factors. As a result, urgent measures are needed to study, nurture, and conserve the species. The red-headed crane holds significant cultural and spiritual value for local communities, symbolising both heritage and identity.

As part of efforts to bring the cranes back, Đồng Tháp has developed and approved the project to preserve and develop the red-headed crane population in the Tràm Chim National Park in the 2022-32 period. It aims to restore and grow the population of cranes in the park by breeding and reintroducing them into the wild. Over the next decade, the project aims to release 100 cranes, with at least 50 surviving in the wild. The ultimate goal is for the population to breed and thrive naturally in the park throughout the year.

The project includes various activities such as the reception and care of transferred cranes, research on breeding, and reintroducing the species to the park. Efforts will also focus on restoring the ecosystem and habitats that support the cranes, in line with the broader goal of preserving the biodiversity of the Đồng Tháp Mười egion. Additionally, the project will promote sustainable agricultural practices, including eco-friendly rice farming, that support both the livelihoods of local people and the natural environment where the cranes will be released.

Đồng Tháp Province has signed a memorandum of understanding among parties and a deal with Thai partners serving the work, while implementing several ecosystem restoration programmes within the Tràm Chim National Park. The province has also launched an ecological rice farming model aimed at organic agriculture, alongside constructing facilities for crane care and providing technical training for staff involved in crane conservation. — VNS