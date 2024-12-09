PM urges proactive action against drought and salinity intrusion

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a directive, calling on ministries and local authorities to take decisive measures to prevent and mitigate the impacts of drought, water shortages, and salinity intrusion as Việt Nam prepares for the dry season.

The directive highlights pressing concerns as water levels in reservoirs across the Central and Central Highlands regions remain below normal thresholds.

Early 2025 is forecast to bring localised droughts and water shortages, particularly in the south-central coast and Central Highlands.

In the Mekong Delta, severe salinity intrusion along river mouths is expected, posing significant risks to daily life, agriculture, and business activities.

To address these challenges, the directive tasks local authorities with assessing water resources and developing strategic plans to ensure sufficient water supplies, particularly during peak periods of heat and drought.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is asked to monitor weather and hydrology, provide timely forecasts, gather data on transboundary water flows, and manage reservoirs to balance residential, agricultural, and energy needs.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will focus on adjusting agricultural production schedules to minimise the impacts of water shortages. It will also collaborate with relevant agencies to manage irrigation systems and reservoirs efficiently, ensuring optimal water use for farming and other needs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with securing electricity supplies for both residential and business sectors, particularly by optimising hydroelectric power generation in alignment with water conservation plans.

Local authorities in the Mekong Delta, South-Central Coast, and Central Highlands must monitor weather closely, implement responses, and promote water conservation among residents.

The directive highlights interagency cooperation, with ministries supporting local efforts and the Government Office ensuring implementation. — VNS