Green turtles rescued and released back to the sea

QUẢNG TRỊ — A green turtle caught in a net has been released back to the sea, said the volunteer team for sea turtle conservation in Vĩnh Thái Commune, Vĩnh Linh District, the central province of Quảng Trị on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, fishermen from Đông Luật Village discovered a green turtle, also known as hawksbill turtle, caught in their net.

Fisherman Võ Văn Liễn took the turtle home to take care of it and informed the Vĩnh Thái Commune sea turtle conservation volunteer team.

Upon receiving the information, the volunteer team rescued and cared for the green turtle.

The turtle was 80cm long, 54cm wide, and weighed about 15kg, with the identification code VN(C) 00034.

It has now been released back into the marine environment.

The green turtle, whose scientific name is Chelonia mydas, is an endangered sea turtle species and is strictly protected in most countries around the world.

Since the beginning of this year, the Vĩnh Thái Commune sea turtle conservation volunteer team has released sea turtles into the natural environment safely four times. — VNS