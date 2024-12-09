3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Kon Tum

HÀ NỘI — A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Kon Plong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on Sunday, however no damage or casualties were reported, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre at the Institute of Geophysics (IGP).

The earthquake occurred at 5:19 pm with its epicentre located at 14.766 degrees North, 108.304 degrees East, and a focal depth of 8.1 km. The disaster risk level was rated at zero.

Experts from the IGP identified the quake as an induced earthquake, triggered by water accumulation in hydropower reservoirs affecting underlying fault lines. Such seismic activity has been observed in the area since 2021, often linked to reservoir operations.

Institute Director Dr Nguyễn Xuân Anh said the earthquakes in the area typically register below 5.0 in magnitude and pose minimal risk. He added that regular updates are provided to local authorities and residents to ensure preparedness.

The institute maintains a robust national geophysical monitoring network, comprising 40 seismic stations, among other advanced facilities, enabling near-instantaneous earthquake detection within 3–5 minutes of occurrence. — VNS