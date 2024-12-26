Tân Sơn Nhất Airport increases flights for Lunar New Year holiday

HCM CITY — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has adjusted the flight capacity at HCM City-based Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, raising it to 48 flights per hour during the day and 46 per hour at night.

The decision was made in a bid to meet peak travel demand during the upcoming 2025 Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday – Việt Nam's largest traditional festival.

With the break lasting from January 25 (the 26th day of the twelveth month of the Year of the Dragon) to February 2 (the fifth day of the Year of the Snake), the number of flights is expected to surge from the 15th day of the 12th lunar month, reaching 800 flights per day with approximately 130,000 passengers daily.

According to Trần Văn Hoạcch, who is in charge of the airport’s service quality supervision office, this high traffic translates to an average of one flight every minute.

To ensure aviation security, heightened safety measures are needed during the holiday period, Hoạch added. He suggested the Southern Airports Authority deploy additional staff and collaborate with relevant units to guarantee smooth passenger transit during the peak travel season.

Tân Sơn Nhất reported a projected air traffic volume of approximately 39.8 million passengers for 2024, a decrease of 2.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

This includes 16.2 million international passengers, a 14 per cent increase year-on-year. Currently, 51 international and six domestic carriers operate at the airport, with averages of over 600 flights and 110,000 passengers per day. — VNA/VNS