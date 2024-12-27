Đắk Nông to build more new houses for the poor in 2025

ĐẮK NÔNG - Đắk Nông Province aims to build new housing in 2025 for hundreds of poor families currently living in temporary and dilapidated houses.

According to its Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affair, nearly 1,800 poor households are eligible for such assistance.

The province has several policies and programmes to build new houses for disadvantaged people and also mobilises donations for this purpose.

For instance, it is carrying out the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction, under which it has built 134 houses and is working on the construction of nearly 400 more.

There is also the national target programme for the socio-economic development of ethnic minority and mountain communities, which has built 217 houses and another 321 are under construction.

The province is building 145 new houses under a support programme for people who provided meritorious service to the nation and relatives of war martyrs.

It has managed to raise nearly VNĐ27 billion (US$1 million) through donations under an emulation movement to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses occupied by poor and near-poor households that are not eligible under the other programmes.

The department’s goal is to replace all temporary and dilapidated houses by the end of 2025.

In November the provincial party committee established a steering committee to tackle this goal.

Now all seven districts and Gia Nghĩa City have their own steering committees for the replacement of temporary and dilapidated houses. – VNS