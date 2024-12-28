Việt Nam records its lowest birth rate at 1.91 in 2024

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has recorded a historic low birth rate in 2024, with the total fertility rate (TFR) dropping to just 1.91 children per woman, marking the third consecutive year below replacement level.

This was revealed on Friday at the 2024 National Population Conference, where officials expressed growing concern over the nation's demographic challenges.

The decline in birth rates has been steady over the past few years: from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 2.01 in 2022, and further down to 1.96 in 2023.

In 2024, urban areas reported a TFR of 1.67 children per woman, while rural areas saw this rate of 2.08, both below the replacement rate.

This trend is most pronounced in urbanised, economically developed regions, reflecting the societal and economic pressures associated with modernisation.

Despite achieving a higher-than-targeted life expectancy of 74.5 years in 2024 (exceeding the planned 73.8 years), Việt Nam’s health sector failed to meet two key objectives: addressing gender imbalances at birth and reversing declining fertility rates.

The gender ratio at birth, though improved, remains skewed at 112 boys for every 100 girls.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Thị Liên Hương highlighted the difficulties in encouraging families to have more children, despite ongoing policy adjustments and public campaigns.

She emphasised that the declining birth rate poses challenges to long-term socio-economic development, including aging populations and workforce shortages.

The government also acknowledged persistent issues in providing reproductive healthcare and addressing gaps in services for seniors.

Officials are ramping up efforts as 2025 marks the final year of Việt Nam’s 2021-2025 five-year plan and the first phase of its National Population Strategy through 2030.

Priorities include enhancing public awareness about family planning and gender equality, encouraging families to have two children and invest in raising healthy, educated, and well-rounded children, and integrating population targets into provincial resolutions and plans.

Deputy Minister Hương also called for reinforcing the organisational framework of population departments across provinces and cities to improve efficiency in addressing demographic challenges.

“Promoting the idea of two-child families, nurturing children well, and building happy, progressive families is crucial,” she stated, urging society to shift its mindset from focusing solely on family planning to a broader perspective of population and development. — VNS