PM urges investigation into deadly boarding house fire in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Friday signed a PM’s official dispatch requiring an urgent investigation into a boarding house fire that killed two people in HCM City earlier the same day.

The dispatch noted that at approximately 5.50am on Friday, a fire broke out at the boarding house in Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward, Thủ Đức City, causing serious consequences, including two fatalities. On behalf of the Government, PM Phạm Minh Chính extended his condolences to the victims' families.

He asked the HCM City People's Committee to instruct relevant authorities to promptly offer material and spiritual support to the victims' families and take measures to stabilise the lives of those affected by the fire.

The city and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) were also urged to direct relevant forces to address the fire aftermath, urgently investigate and clarify the responsibilities of organisations and individuals involved, and strictly handle any violations.

Ministries, agencies and localities must ensure the full, serious, effective, and substantive implementation of directions from the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the National Assembly, the Government, and the PM regarding fire prevention and fighting, particularly on the occasion of New Year and Lunar New Year celebrations. — VNS