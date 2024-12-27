Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Taiwan to assist passenger

December 27, 2024 - 17:17
Vietnam Airlines flight VN307, en route from Tokyo (Narita, Japan) to HCM City on December 27, made an emergency landing at Taoyuan Airport Taipei, Taiwan (China) to provide urgent medical assistance to a passenger.
Passenger V.T.V, a 32-year-old Vietnamese national was transported to the hospital in Taipei, Taiwan (China). — Photo courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines flight VN307, en route from Tokyo (Narita, Japan) to HCM City on December 27, made an emergency landing at Taoyuan Airport Taipei, Taiwan (China) to provide urgent medical assistance to a passenger.

The incident occurred more than two hours into the flight aboard a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Passenger V.T.V, a 32-year-old Vietnamese national experienced health complications suspected to be related to low blood pressure, including symptoms such as cold hands and feet. The cabin crew, assisted by a nurse onboard, determined that immediate medical attention was critical to safeguard the passenger's life.

Coordinating with Vietnam Airlines' operations center via the in-flight communication system, the crew made the decision to divert to the nearest airport. The aircraft landed at Taoyuan Airport at 1.27 pm (local time), where Vietnam Airlines' branch in Taipei had arranged for an ambulance to transport the passenger to hospital.

The passenger is currently regaining some alertness and is undergoing medical tests. Vietnam Airlines is staying in regular contact to monitor the passenger's health and provide further assistance if necessary.

Following the emergency, flight VN307 resumed its journey to HCM City, arriving three hours and ten minutes behind schedule. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City's first metro line

It may have taken a while to get started, but commuters making the first trips on the new metro line in HCM City were clearly excited. Thousands of people have been trying out the Bến Thành - Suối Tiên Metro Line and say they are in awe of how fast and convenient it is.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom