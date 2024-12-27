Vietnam Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Taiwan to assist passenger

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines flight VN307, en route from Tokyo (Narita, Japan) to HCM City on December 27, made an emergency landing at Taoyuan Airport Taipei, Taiwan (China) to provide urgent medical assistance to a passenger.

The incident occurred more than two hours into the flight aboard a Boeing 787 aircraft.

Passenger V.T.V, a 32-year-old Vietnamese national experienced health complications suspected to be related to low blood pressure, including symptoms such as cold hands and feet. The cabin crew, assisted by a nurse onboard, determined that immediate medical attention was critical to safeguard the passenger's life.

Coordinating with Vietnam Airlines' operations center via the in-flight communication system, the crew made the decision to divert to the nearest airport. The aircraft landed at Taoyuan Airport at 1.27 pm (local time), where Vietnam Airlines' branch in Taipei had arranged for an ambulance to transport the passenger to hospital.

The passenger is currently regaining some alertness and is undergoing medical tests. Vietnam Airlines is staying in regular contact to monitor the passenger's health and provide further assistance if necessary.

Following the emergency, flight VN307 resumed its journey to HCM City, arriving three hours and ten minutes behind schedule. — VNS