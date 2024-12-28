HCM City announces 15 outstanding young citizens in 2024

HCM CITY — The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of HCM City has announced a list of 15 outstanding young citizens in 2024 for their contributions to the city in many fields.

The honoured young faces were chosen among 87 candidates under 35 years old across the city with excellent achievements and contributions in building the city.

In the fields of studying, teaching, scientific research and innovation, Phạm Thanh Tuấn Anh, deputy head of the high-tech materials laboratory of the HCM City University of Natural Sciences under the National University-HCM City; Nguyễn Phước Vinh, head of Science and Technology and International Relations Department and deputy head of Pharmacy Faculty of the University of Health Sciences under the National University-HCM City; Nguyễn Quốc Trung, a student of the HCM City University of Natural Sciences; and Cáp Hoàng Dũng, a sixth-grade student of Saigon Practical High School, were named.

Nguyễn Hàn Dũng, deputy chief of the office of the city’s Department of Industry and Trade was honoured as an exemplary young public employee.

Nguyễn Tấn Sang, CEO of WESET English Centre, was honoured as a young entrepreneur with an outstanding startup result.

The outstanding workers in production were Trần Đình Vũ of Liksin Corporation and Đỗ Thành Trung of Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex CO. Ltd.

Nguyễn Minh Tài from the Economic Police Team of the Police of District 7, and Phan Hữu Trung Quý of Hóc Môn District’s Military Command, were named as young outstanding faces of the security forces.

Singer Phương Mỹ Chi, chairwoman of PMC Entertainment Joint Stock Company, and Muay Thai athlete Huỳnh Hà Hữu Hiếu, were named as outstanding young faces in sports and arts.

Võ Lập Phúc of the Vietnamese Students' Association in HCM City was honoured as an outstanding young face among Youth Union cadres.

The fields of social affairs and work related to youth unions honoured Miss Universe Việt Nam 2022 Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu, and Nguyễn Lương Ngọc, head of the Sài Gòn Xanh (Green Sài Gòn) Team.

The honouring ceremony will be held at the Youth Cultural House in District 1 on January 1, 2025.

This annual event was first organised in 2006. Fourteen outstanding young citizens were honoured in 2023. — VNS