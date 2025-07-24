Việt Nam's team makes top 10 of the 2025 International Physics Olympiad

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese students earned one gold and four silver medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in France, ranking among the top 10 highest-performing national teams at the competition, said the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) on Thursday.

The gold medal was awarded to Nguyễn Thế Quân, a senior student at Nghệ An Province’s Phan Bội Châu High School for the Gifted.

The silver medalists were senior students Lý Bá Khôi and Trương Đức Dũng (High School for Gifted Students under VNU-Hà Nội University of Science), Nguyễn Công Vinh (Bắc Ninh High School for the Gifted, Bắc Ninh Province) and Trần Lê Thiện Nhân (Quốc Học Huế High School for the Gifted, Huế City).

The 2025 IPhO is being held in France from July 18-24, with more than 400 candidates from over 80 countries and territories.

The competition includes two main theoretical and experimental tests, each lasting five hours.

The closing ceremony and results announcement is broadcast live on Thursday evening on the official YouTube channel of IPhO 2025.

Việt Nam first participated in the IPhO in 1981, with modest results in the early years. Since 2001, the country’s performance has improved markedly.

Việt Nam’s best results came in 2008 and 2017, with four gold medals each year. In 2024, the national team won two gold and three silver medals.

According to MoET, this year’s achievement continues a strong track record for Việt Nam at international and regional olympiads in recent years, demonstrating the quality of the national education system and policy effectiveness in identifying and nurturing talents. — VNS